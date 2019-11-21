Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on the HBO fantasy show, told Metro UK that the actors did, indeed, film a different finale.

Apparently, they might have been close to getting their wish.

Some “Game of Thrones” fans have probably wished for an alternate ending to the series, after the controversial final episode aired in May.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” he told Metro UK, saying that it was “mostly for fun.”

But don’t get too excited: Hivju quickly seemed to remember that the show is notorious about not letting details leak out, adding, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

No other details were divulged, including which characters were involved, what the alternate plot entailed, if the footage was ever edited — or if the tape still exists anywhere. (Or, if the show even filmed it just to throw any potential pre-air leaks off the trail.)

In case you forgot (spoiler alert), the series ended with Jon Snow slaying Daenerys to nip her tyrannical future in the bud; Cersei and Jamie Lannister were killed in falling rubble as Dany stormed King’s Landing; Arya sailed off for further adventures; Sansa became Queen in the North; Tyrion again became Hand of the King; and — speaking of king — Bran ended up “winning” the Game of Thrones, becoming ruler of Westeros.