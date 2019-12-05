During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in on both political and pop culture issues.

During a segment called “Curveball Question” — in which Fallon asked Warren a rapid-fire round of serious and silly questions — Warren defended singer Billie Eilish, who was criticized for not knowing the band Van Halen earlier this week.

“Do you know who Van Halen is?” Fallon asked Warren.