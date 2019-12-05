During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in on both political and pop culture issues.
During a segment called “Curveball Question” — in which Fallon asked Warren a rapid-fire round of serious and silly questions — Warren defended singer Billie Eilish, who was criticized for not knowing the band Van Halen earlier this week.
“Do you know who Van Halen is?” Fallon asked Warren.
“Yes, but you don’t have to. Let’s ease up on Billie,” the Massachusetts Senator said.
In addition to a slew of policy questions like “What would you do on day one of your presidency?” and “How would you deal with the national debt?” Fallon also asked Warren about her favorite show, “Ballers.”
“Should there be a ‘Ballers’ movie or were you satisfied with the series finale?” Fallon asked.
“Anything that The Rock wants to do,” Warren said, pressing her hand to her heart.
Watch the full clip here:
