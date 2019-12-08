“Tonight Show” host and “SNL” alumnus Jimmy Fallon, actor Paul Rudd, and “Late Late Show” host James Corden stepped into the NATO cafeteria as the “cool kids” of the trans-Atlantic alliance — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain, respectively.

At the NATO conference in London this week, President Trump and various world leaders butted heads about global affairs and a high-profile group was caught on video laughing and talking about Trump. So “Saturday Night Live” dialed up a star-laden cold open to make fun of the summit.

After kicking Romania’s representative out of his table and sitting down with their lunch trays, the trio gossiped about Trump before Alec Baldwin arrived, playing the US president.

After shutting Baldwin’s Trump from their table — forcing him to sit at the “loser’s table” with the Latvian representative (played by Alex Moffat) — they discussed having a party without Trump.

When challenged, Rudd’s Macron suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel (played by Kate McKinnon) would be sitting with them instead. The group proceeded to mock Trump over the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his contact with Ukraine.

“I heard you can’t get impeached if your hand is bigger than your face,” Fallon’s Trudeau said before hitting Trump in the face.

At the end of the sketch, the group froze, and “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong stepped on stage to play Melania Trump narrating a public service announcement for her anti-bullying initiative “Be Best,” and encouraging global leaders to be nicer to her husband.

Then, she made a pitch for Peloton, whose holiday advertisement featuring a wife riding the at-home exercise bike was widely panned.

“Are you scared woman who is trapped inside a mansion?” Strong’s Trump said. “Why not imagine biking away from it all, with Peloton. Merry Christmas to me.”

Watch the full sketch below — Warning: This video may include content some viewers find offensive

Also on “SNL” this weekend, McKinnon returned to “Weekend Update” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who rebuffed a reporter this week who had asked if she “hates” Trump.

In response, Pelosi said she doesn’t hate anybody, adding that she prays for Trump. So McKinnon took over the segment to do some praying, as Pelosi, for the president.

“Lord please help Donald Trump,” McKinnon’s Pelosi recited. “If he has to be president, please make him a little better at any of it.”

Watch the full sketch below — Warning: This video may include content some viewers find offensive

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.