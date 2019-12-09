Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa capped off her win at the annual Miss Universe competition with a passionate defense of women and girls, who should be taught that their leadership is valuable, she said.

The pageant, hosted by Steve Harvey, ended with a final word from the top-3 finalists. He asked the women what the world should teach and say to girls.

The finalists from Mexico and Puerto Rico gave answers about the danger of social media, and the value women and girls should place on their individuality, prompting vigorous applause from the audience at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.