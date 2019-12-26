“Schitt’s Creek”: Moira’s sixth and final fashion extravaganza. Pop TV on Jan. 7

“The Bachelor”: Season 24, and I ain’t lyin’. ABC on Jan. 6

In the coming weeks, I’ll be writing about some of the new winter series. So here’s a list of some of the returning series heading back our way during the next two months.

“Grace and Frankie”: Season 6 will be the penultimate. Netflix on Jan. 15

“Sex Education”: Season 2 and, I hope, counting. Netflix on Jan. 17

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: Season 10, and there will be yelling. HBO on Jan. 19

“Shrill”: Aidy Bryant brings on season 2. Hulu on Jan. 24

“Miracle Workers: Dark Ages”: A second round with Radcliffe and Buscemi. TBS on Jan. 28

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”: Season 7, so I guess NBC did SOMETHING right. NBC on Feb. 6

“High Maintenance”: Season 4, because there is a demand for delivery. HBO on Feb. 7

“Homeland”: Eighth and final season, and not a minute too soon. Showtime on Feb. 9

“Survivor”: It’s season 40 of the show that will outlive us all. CBS on Feb. 12

“Better Call Saul”: You better, because it’s the fifth season. AMC on Feb. 23