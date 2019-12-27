Al Pacino, who is currently doing his Al Pacino thing in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” will do his Al Pacino thing on a TV series. Pacino has been in a number of TV movies on HBO, including “Paterno,” “Phil Spector,” and “You Don’t Know Jack,” and he shined in each of them. But this will be his first foray into episodic TV.

The show is called “Hunters,” and it sounds fascinating in a very dark and timely way, even though it’s set in 1977. It’s about a group of New York-based Nazi hunters who learn that hundreds of high-ranking Nazis are living in the United States under assumed identities. Worse, they are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in this country. From executive producer Jordan Peele and creator David Weil, the first 10-episode season is due next year on Amazon.