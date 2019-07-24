Faye Dunaway fired from ‘Tea at Five’

Although the show had been destined for Broadway, producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck announced a change of course in a two-sentence statement on Wednesday. “The producers of ‘Tea at Five’ announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway,” the statement said. “Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn.” The producers declined to comment further.

Dunaway has long faced rumors that she is difficult to work with. Citing several sources, the New York Post reported Wednesday that producers reached their breaking point on the night of July 10, when Dunaway lashed out at several crew members before the show and caused that night’s performance to be abruptly canceled.

In the Globe’s review of “Tea at Five,” Patti Hartigan wrote that Dunaway gave a “bravura” performance, although “she was slightly rusty on her lines.” In the 75-minute-long play, which ran from June 22 to July 14, Dunaway portrayed an elderly Hepburn recovering in her Fenwick, Conn., home from a foot injury, recalling events from her life and career.

A 1962 Boston University graduate, Dunaway rocketed to fame in 1965 with her breakout role in an off-Broadway production of “Hogan’s Goat,’’ by William Alfred, and went on to an illustrious film career in classics such as “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Chinatown,” and an Oscar-winning turn as a TV programming executive in “Network.’’

Before “Tea at Five” opened in Boston, Dunaway spoke with the Globe’s theater critic, Don Aucoin, and said she was nervous but excited to participate in the production. “I’ve been wanting to move back to the theater, which are my roots,’’ she said.

Matthew Lombardo originally wrote “Tea at Five” as a two-act play but shortened it to one act with Dunaway specifically in mind as Hepburn. Now heading to London’s West End with a different actress, the play would have marked the 78-year-old actress’s first appearance on Broadway in 37 years.

