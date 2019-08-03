The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

CRANKING AND SKANKING FEST 2019 The second edition of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ celebration of two-tone’s legacy features a headlining performance by Boston’s ska-punk heroes as well as sets by revved-up Providence act the Amazing Crowns, Inland Empire scrappers Voodoo Glow Skulls, and others. Aug. 10, 6 p.m. $40, $37.50 advance. The Met Courtyard, Pawtucket, R.I. 401-331-5876, www.themetri.com

KHALID The introspective Texan, whose rich baritone (as showcased on singles like “Talk” and “Better”) is one of pop radio’s most singular voices, comes to Boston to showcase his chart-topping second album, “Free Spirit.” Aug, 10, 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, www.tdgarden.com

Advertisement

OOMPA The Roxbury MC celebrates the release of her new album, “Cleo,” alongside local up-and-comers like Red Shaydez and Jefe Replay. Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $15, $12 advance. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

JOSH TURNER These days, Josh Turner is one of the few remaining vestiges of a classic sound in mainstream country music. His calling card is a version that is ballad-heavy, rooted in the traditionalist resurgence that emerged 30-plus years ago, and borne along by his singular, well-deep baritone vocals. Aug. 4, 1 p.m. $35 and up. Indian Ranch, Webster. 508-943-3871, www.indianranch.com

HAYLEY THOMPSON-KING Who puts classic country (“Old Flames”) and classic German lied (“Wehmut”) back to back to close a record? Psychedelic country chanteuse Hayley Thompson-King, that’s who, on her debut release, “Psychotic Melancholia.” What will she pull off next? We’ll find out when she releases her follow-up, due out later this year. Aug. 6, 8 p.m. $8. Lizard Lounge, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND Del McCoury’s second record, released in 1968, was titled “Del McCoury Sings Bluegrass.” His last record, released in 2018, was titled “Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass.” Over the 50 years between the two, he’s sung his way to being one of the giants of the genre. Aug. 8, 7 p.m. $8 suggested donation. Prescott Park, Portsmouth, N.H. 603-436-2848, www.prescottpark.org

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

KEN PEPLOWSKI TRIO The polka-reared and swing-raised clarinetist, who’s played with the likes of Benny Goodman and Mel Torme, stretches out in the masterful company of pianist Ben Cook, bassist Marshall Wood (of Tony Bennett fame), and eloquent drummer Les Harris Jr. Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. $10. Jocko’s Jazz at the Sahara Club, 34 Bates St., Methuen. 603-898-1591, www.jockosjazz.com

DEAN SHOT’S TRIBUTE TO HOWLIN’ WOLF Mentored by the Wolf’s longtime, live-wire guitarist, Hubert Sumlin, Shot was urged to keep the flame alive. Shot’s seven-piece band, including harmonica player-vocalist Vin Mott, pianist Sam Dater, and a two-saxophone horn section, plays Wolf’s seminal electric blues from both his Sun and Chess years. Aug. 9, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket. R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

THE MAKANDA PROJECT Pianist John Kordalewski’s Boston-based big band — a baker’s dozen of Boston’s best improvisers — celebrates the late musician, composer, and activist Ndikho Xaba (1934-2019), who crossed his native South African music with American jazz. Aug. 10, 1 p.m. Free. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St. www.makandaproject.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

TANGLEWOOD Tanglewood Music Center vocal fellows offer a site-specific performance of John Cage’s Song Books at the Linde Center (Aug. 4), while Ozawa Hall hosts bushels of Beethoven (Aug. 6-7) and most events in the TMC’s annual Festival of Contemporary Music (Aug. 8-12). Next weekend in the Shed, Leonidas Kavakos does double duty as both conductor and violinist with the BSO (Aug. 9), Rafael Payare makes his BSO podium debut on a program featuring pianist Nikolai Lugansky (Aug. 10), Thomas Adès has the Sunday afternoon slot for Ives and Beethoven featuring pianist Inon Barnatan, and Yo-Yo Ma takes the stage solo for Bach’s complete cello suites to close out the weekend. (Aug. 11) L enox. 888-266-1200 www.tanglewood.org

Advertisement

MERCURY ORCHESTRA At this free outdoor concert by the Channing Yu-directed orchestra, the big-ticket item is Boston composer Amy Beach’s 1896 “Gaelic Symphony,” the first symphony composed and published by an American woman. Presented by Boston Landmarks Orchestra. Note: The concert will be canceled if it rains. Aug. 7, 7 p.m. Hatch Memorial Shell, Charles River Esplanade. www.landmarksorchestra.org

FOUNDATION FOR CHINESE PERFORMING ARTS The foundation’s annual summer festival, which offers plentiful free recitals of solo piano and chamber music, has relocated from Walnut Hill School of the Arts to New England Conservatory’s Burnes Hall. This week’s attractions include Hsiang John Tu performing a grab bag of animal-inspired piano repertoire (Aug. 7), an interesting program from the Formosa Duo including music by Kurt Weill and Reza Vali (Aug. 8), and Chi Wei Lo’s pianistic tour through the seven deadly sins (Aug. 9). Burnes Hall, New England Conservatory. www.chineseperformingarts.net

ZO ë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

CYMBELINE Perhaps the only way to tackle this late romance by Shakespeare is head-on, embracing and even amplifying its absurdities and contradictions. That is what director Fred Sullivan Jr. has done in his whimsical production, the latest entry in the Free Shakespeare on the Common series. Nora Eschenheimer delivers a fiery performance as Princess Imogen, done wrong by the dismal men in her life, from her autocratic father to her faithless husband to a treacherous would-be seducer to an aggressively persistent suitor. Through Aug. 4. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. On Boston Common. 617-426-0863, www.commshakes.org

Advertisement

GREATER GOOD A world premiere of Kirsten Greenidge’s cautionary tale about the ways the best interests of students can fall victim to the machinations and infighting of leaders who should have those interests at heart, but don’t. In our perilous current national moment, Greenidge’s play also carries a broader message about the vitality and vulnerability of our political system and the forces working against, or indifferent to, the greater good, i.e., democracy itself. Directed by Steven Bogart. Through Aug. 17. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater. At Commonwealth School. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

DEAR EVAN HANSEN This emotionally potent, Tony-winning musical feels both of-our-moment and built to last. Ben Levi Ross delivers a sharply drawn portrait of the title character, a lonely teenager whose life spirals out of control when he is drawn into an act of deception that goes viral on social media. What “Dear Evan Hansen’’ gets right about teenagers is not just their immersion in screen culture but their need to matter, to be seen — not virtually, but in real life. Directed by Michael Greif, with a book by Steven Levenson and songs by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Through Aug. 4. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, 800-982-2787, www.broadwayinboston.com

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN

Dance

ON TAP! BEANTOWN TAPFEST FACULTY SHOWCASE For 10 years, Julia Boynton has put together this high-spirited festival in which performers from around the world celebrate all things tap. But this may be the last iteration, as Boynton retires this summer. Don’t miss the festival highlight Friday night, a showcase with live music and performers including Josh Hilberman, Aaron Tolson, Dianne Walker, Thelma Goldberg, Ian Berg and Subject:Matter, and Sean Fielder and Boston Tap Company. Aug. 9. $36. Roxbury Community College Media Arts Center. 617-616-5124, www.beantowntapfest.com

BOSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL This annual festival presented by Urbanity Dance features two different showcases. The afternoon concert highlights Boston-based artists, while the evening’s national showcase brings together performers and companies from around the country and Canada. Participants include Cirio Collective, Vincent Thomas, Emimotion, and tedted Performance Group. Aug. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $15-$50. Huntington Avenue Theatre. 617-572-3727, www.bostoncontemporarydance.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL If you’re heading to the Berkshires, two big presentations at the festival are worth noting. Andrea Miller’s Gallim presents the world premiere of a Pillow-commissioned work that reimagines and weaves together highlights of the company’s past decade. Toronto-based indigenous dance company Red Sky Performance presents the U.S. premiere of Sandra Laronde’s “Trace,” which draws from Anishinaabe star and sky lore. It’s the centerpiece of “The Land On Which We Dance,” the festival’s landmark gathering of Indigenous dance and culture. Aug. 7-11. $35-$78. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

AUGMENT The indefatigable installation and performance artist Nick Cave commences a months-long project presented by public art curator Now + There with an exhibition that fills the Cyclorama with a sculpture made of 1,000 inflatable lawn ornaments. On Sept. 14, “Augment” will move in a festive procession to Uphams Corner. Aug. 8-Sept. 13. Cyclorama, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St. 617-426-5000, www.nowandthere.org/augmenexhibit

JULIAN HOWLEY: BUILDING BETTER MOBS Howley is a printmaker steeped in pulp comics. He digs into local history, finding examples of oppression, disaffection, and civil unrest. In this interactive solo installation, Howley touches on the Puritans of Massachusetts Bay Colony, Dogtown, and the Great Depression. Through Sept. 13. Montserrat Gallery, Montserrat College of Art, 23 Essex St., Beverly. 978-867-9623, www.montserrat.edu/galleries

RAFA PÉREZ: SOLO The Spanish sculptor sees the unpredictability of clay firing as intrinsic to his process. He mixes his own clay and crafts complex, often delicately interleaving forms that are part tool-like, part organic, and part abstract. In the kiln, the clay crawls, warps, and pebbles. Through Aug. 24. Lacoste/Keane Gallery, 25 Main St., Concord. 978-369-0278, www.lacostekeane.com CATE McQUAID

Museums

THE FORTY PART MOTET An exploration of our experience of the sublime in a technologically driven, highly mediated world, this chilly-looking installation bursts with disarming intimacy and warmth. To make it in 2001, Janet Cardiff individually recorded the 40 vocalists needed to perform Thomas Tallis’s 1575 choral composition “Spem In Alium” live. Then she reunited them in the gallery as an array of 40 individual speakers, one per vocalist. The inherent tension engulfs: between a ring of stolid black boxes on stands and the deeply humane and emotional voices streaming from them. You’ll spend hours moving speaker to speaker in one-to-one communion amid the wash of gloriously haunting harmony. Through Sept. 15. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458 2303, www.clarkart.edu

JOHN AKOMFRAH: PURPLE Six large screens fill the Institute of Contemporary Art’s Watershed for its second season, unfurling this engrossing epic multichannel video project by the British-Ghanian artist John Akomfrah. With its poetic collage of image and sound, the piece’s subject, climate change, has deep resonance for a city uncomfortably close to the sea. Through Sept. 2. Watershed, Institute of Contemporary Art, 256 Marginal St., East Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

BE SEEN: PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY SINCE STONEWALL The 1969 Stonewall riots in New York’s West Village served as the genesis of LGBTQ rights in the public sphere. This show examines 50 years of “after” — how LGBTQ identity, no longer hidden, evolved to be performed in public and for the camera. Through Sept. 15. Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, www.thewadsworth.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

ROB DELANEY The Marblehead native is a powerhouse comic who makes pushing boundaries seem effortless, which viewers experienced in the simultaneously hilarious and devastating show “Catastrophe” he co-created and starred in with Sharon Horgan. Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $27-$37. Wilbur Theatre. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO The Studio features some great lineups this weekend. Kathleen DeMarle, Mike Dorval, Kathe Farris, Alex Giampapa, James Huessy, Jiayong Li, Matt McArthur, and Al Park are up Thursday. Kwasi Mensah, Bob Carney, Austin McCloud, Gloria Rose, and Mike Whitman are all on the bill Friday and Saturday. Aug. 8-10, 8 p.m. $12-$15. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

THE COMEDY CRUISE Red Peters and Mike McDonald present the second of their three stand-up-themed cruises. McDonald performs with headliners Tom Cotter, Corey Rodrigues, and Kerri Louise Cotter, and Peters provides a special closing musical number. Aug. 10, cruise boards at 6 p.m. $35. Boston Terminal, 200 Seaport Blvd. #50. 617-748-1428, www.baystatecruisecompany.com NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

BOSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE FESTIVAL Urbanity Dance brings a diverse array of contemporary dance artists for a daylong showcase, inviting members of the public to attend. The group emphasizes a desire for participants to explore contemporary dance as a “site of social change and progress.” Aug. 10, Boston showcase 2 p.m., national showcase 10 p.m., $15-$55. Huntington Theatre Company, 264 Huntington Ave. bostoncontemporarydance.com

BOSTON AFRICAN FESTIVAL The ninth annual Boston African Festival, hosted by the Shalupe Foundation, descends onto Boston Common, where more than 15,000 guests are expected. The festival will feature African arts, fashion, vendors, foods, musicians, and workshops. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Boston Common, 139 Tremont St. africanfestivalofboston.org

GOSPELFEST Celebrating its 19th year, this annual gospel event showcases local talent and national headliners in the world of gospel music, right in Boston’s illustrious City Hall Plaza. Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m., Free. City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square. boston.gov

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Aug. 20 Santana at Xfinity Center livenation.com

Aug. 24 Lenny Kravitz at Agganis Arena ticketmaster.com

Sept. 1 Mary J. Blige & Nas at Xfinity Center livenation.com

Sept. 4-5 Pinegrove at Royale royaleboston.com

Sept. 7 Dodie at House of Blues seatgeek.com

Sept. 8 Meek Mill & Future at Xfinity Center livenation.com

Sept. 8 Bay Faction at ONCE Ballroom oncesomerville.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO