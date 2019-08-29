Multi-tasking is a way of life for Cape Cod-bound Audra McDonald

Life can be a bit hectic when you’re a much-in-demand six-time Tony winner (yes, that’s a record). Add to the mix a Broadway star spouse — Will Swenson, invariably described as “hunky” — plus a blended household encompassing four children ages 2 to 18, and Audra McDonald understandably has a hard time carving out a few minutes for a phone interview in advance of her three dates Sunday through Tuesday on the Cape and Nantucket. If there’s any doubt as to the down-to-earthiness of this uncontested power couple, she had to postpone the first appointment when someone (maybe the toddler?) misplaced a set of car keys. She was due to spend the night sleeping — or trying to — on a New York City sidewalk, as a repeat participant in the Stage & Screen Sleep Out benefiting Covenant House, which provides housing and services to youth facing homelessness. She spoke to the Globe about that charitable effort, Cape audiences, and what it’s like to work with her unpredictable sidekick for these local dates, Seth Rudetsky.

Advertisement

A. Oh, it was beautiful! I say that, but I wish we didn’t have to do this. I wish we didn’t have such a problem with homelessness — for anybody, and especially our youth, our most vulnerable. But we raised quite a bit of money: $366,000 and counting.

Q. And your older daughter was able to come with you?

A. She was finally old enough to do the sleep-out, and she was quite inspired. We usually sing to the kids every year. This year they said, “We want to sing for you.” It was so fantastic.

Q. I gather she’s interested in theater as well?

A. She is. Her dad plays bass in the pits of a lot of Broadway shows, and so she plays the bass, and she likes to direct and write. But we’ll see what she discovers when she goes off to college next week.

Advertisement

Q. What a week you’re having!

A. [Laughs} I also had jury duty this morning, so it has been a whopper of a day. It’s all good.

Q. Will the family get to travel with you on this tour?

A. It’s looking less and less likely. I might be able to see my husband for a day or two, but it looks like that’s going to be about it. It’s better when one of us can be home with the baby.

Q. You’ve both done Provincetown with Seth before. Do people just go crazy over you there?

A. I think it’s more that I go crazy for them! And so whenever Mark Cortale, who produces these wonderful events, says, “Hey, do you want to come to P-town?,” we’re like, “You don’t have to ask even half a time — we’re there!”

Q. Last year you also performed at Cotuit. I imagine that’s a slightly more conservative crowd?

A. You know, only slightly. They were kind of rowdy and raucous and fun, I have to say! We had a great time.

Q. And will this be your first time performing in Nantucket?

A. I think so? I have a bit of mom brain as a 49-year-old with an 18-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Q. I expect we’d remember if you had. Do you find that you’re less comfortable or more so in these relatively intimate spaces?

Advertisement

A. I wouldn’t say I’m uncomfortable. There’s fewer places to hide -- which is a good thing, because you don’t want to. You want to make sure that your heart is open and full and you’re giving everything you have to the audience. In some ways a smaller space makes you more vulnerable, but I think that’s good for an artist.

Q. I gather that each show is completely different. You have no idea what topics Seth will broach or even what music he has chosen.

A. Nothing is planned. He has a stack of music that you know — and sometimes stuff that you don’t know, or he thinks you know and you don’t. He just sort of throws things at you. He starts by just chatting. Seth is very much an activist: He’s always at the forefront, fund-raising and speaking out and doing what he can for different charitable causes. So if there’s something on his mind, he’ll bring it up.

Q. He has the softest heart and the sharpest tongue. Is he still finding new things to tease you about?

A. Oh my goodness, yes! He knows me a little too well. He can find a million things to tease me about — and he does.

AUDRA McDONALD WITH SETH RUDETSKY

At Town Hall, Provincetown, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $75-$200 (partial proceeds support Sandy Hook Promise), www.ptownarthouse.com

At Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets $150-$200, www.artsonthecape.org

Advertisement

At Nantucket Dreamland Theater, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29-$159, www.nantucketdreamland.org

Interview has been edited and condensed. Sandy MacDonald can be reached at smacd@aol.com. Follow her on Twitter @sandymacdonald.