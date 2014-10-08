Galvin charges Newton couple with $5.4m fraud

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Wednesday that he has charged Eileen and Lawrence Schwartz of Newton and the investment adviser firm E.S. Schwartz & Co. with engaging in fraudulent activities and dishonest and unethical business practices for their efforts in persuading people to invest in real estate ventures they created.

Editor’s note: In a consent order filed in December 2015, Eileen and Lawrence Schwartz agreed to pay $75,000 to the Massachusetts Division of Securities and the administrative complaint against them was dropped. The consent order also established that the couple was not disqualified from serving as investment advisers in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Despite having no experience in the Miami real estate market, the Schwartzes pushed ventures involving Miami condos. The result, according to an administrative complaint filed by Galvin, was that investors lost about $5.4 million.

Galvin’s complaint alleges that the Schwartzes failed to disclose key information to investors about these ventures and that they had many conflicts of interest.

An attempt to reach the Schwartzes was not immediately successful.

According to Galvin’s office, the complaint seeks revocation of the registrations of the respondents and a permanent bar from future registration with the Securities Division, which Galvin oversees. The complaint also asks for an accounting and rescission to investors.

Chris Reidy can be reached at reidy@globe.com.