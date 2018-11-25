EU backs Brexit deal, but will Parliament?

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a tough campaign on the deal in Parliament.

BRUSSELS — After months of stop-and-start negotiations, Britain and the European Union on Sunday sealed an agreement governing the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc next year.

Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain must now sell the deal to a divided Parliament — a huge task considering intense opposition from pro-Brexit and pro-EU lawmakers alike — to ensure Britain can leave March 29 with minimum upheaval.

The agreement would leave Britain outside the EU with no say but still subject to its rules and the obligations of membership at least until the end of 2020, possibly longer. Britons voted to leave in June 2016, largely over concerns about immigration and sovereignty.

EU leaders warned that no better offer is available.

‘‘I am totally convinced this is the only deal possible,’’ European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. ‘‘Those who think that by rejecting the deal that they would have a better deal will be disappointed the first seconds after the rejection.’’

For once, May was in complete agreement. ‘‘This is the deal that is on the table,’’ she said. ‘‘It is the best possible deal. It is the only deal.’’

May promised lawmakers their say before Christmas and said it ‘‘will be one of the most significant votes that Parliament has held for many years.’’

She argued that Parliament has a duty ‘‘to deliver Brexit,’’ as voters have demanded.

‘‘The British people don’t want to spend any more time arguing about Brexit,’’ she said. ‘‘They want a good deal done that fulfils the vote and allows us to come together again as a country.’’

Not all agree. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the deal ‘‘the result of a miserable failure of negotiation that leaves us with the worst of all worlds’’ and said his party will oppose it. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party is the third-largest in Parliament, said lawmakers ‘‘should reject it and back a better alternative.’’

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, who is pro-Brexit, said May should insist on new terms because the deal ‘‘has ceded too much control’’ to Brussels.

On the EU side, the last big obstacle was overcome Saturday when Spain lifted its objections over the disputed British territory of Gibraltar. It took EU leaders only minutes at Sunday’s summit in Brussels to endorse the agreement, which would settle Britain’s divorce bill, protect the rights of UK and EU citizens, and keep the Irish border open. They also backed a 26-page document laying out their aims for relations after Brexit.

It’s the first time a country will leave the 28-nation bloc.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her feelings were ‘‘ambivalent, with sadness, but on the other hand, also some kind of relief that we made it to this point.’’

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the deal regrettable but acceptable. ‘‘I believe that nobody is winning. We are all losing because of the UK leaving,’’ he said.

May said Britain and the EU would remain ‘‘friends and neighbors.’’

‘‘I recognize some European leaders are sad at this moment, but also some people back at home in the UK will be sad at this moment,’’ she told reporters, but insisted she was ‘‘full of optimism’’ about the future.

The European Parliament, meanwhile, will be in full campaign mode a few months ahead of the EU elections when Europe’s lawmakers sit to endorse the agreement, probably in February, but perhaps as late as March.