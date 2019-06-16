Visa delays could cost many foreign graduates their US internships

Recent graduates of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism are pushing back start dates for internships and relying on parents to cover day-to-day expenses. Students at Princeton have had job offers rescinded. At Dartmouth College, students reported losing money they spent for housing and flights to live and work in other states.

Students have written panicked letters to leaders of top universities as their internship start dates have come and gone with no word from the government.

WASHINGTON — Visa applications from hundreds of international students seeking to work in the United States this summer are languishing at Citizenship and Immigration Services, where increased processing times have left students stranded.

“Every morning I wake up with anxiety, wondering what am I going to do today when I’m supposed to be working,” said Yaling Jiang, 26, from China and a recent graduate of Columbia’s journalism school who was supposed to start an internship last Monday at a trade publication.

Such delays, college leaders suggest, reflect changes international students face during the Trump administration.

Jiang is among those awaiting work authorization under a program called Optional Practical Training, which allows international students to work for up to a year in a field related to their studies. They can apply for the authorization only 90 days before they are scheduled to start a job or complete a degree. In prior years, that was not a problem: The maximum wait was 90 days, and university leaders said it rarely exceeded 60.

This year, Citizenship and Immigration Services is projecting a lag of up to five months, the result of “a surge in employment authorization requests.” The agency said it had “implemented a plan to address this and return to standard processing times soon.”

Princeton’s president, Christopher L. Eisgruber, led New Jersey college leaders who wrote to lawmakers last month, citing a “disturbing increase in the number — and length — of impediments put in the path of our international students.” The letter noted the overall number of foreign students had declined, but over the last two fiscal years processing times for foreign visas had increased 46 percent.

“When you start off as an intern, you want to be able to put your best foot forward,” said Jeevika Verma, 23, a recent Columbia graduate from India who applied March 4 but is still awaiting authorization to begin an internship at WNYC. “You want to start early and stay late, but I can’t start at all.”