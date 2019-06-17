A first for WeWork in Boston: It’s taking over all of a building’s office space

WeWork is continuing its rapid expansion in Boston. Now it’s nearly taking over entire buildings.

The co-working giant has signed a lease for all the office space at One Milk Street, which consists of two newly rehabbed historic properties in Downtown Crossing: The Franklin Building, also known as the Post Building, and the Transcript Building. The Franklin sits on the site of Ben Franklin’s birth in 1706.

WeWork’s 29,000-square-foot space will give it room for about 440 desks, which it rents by the month to freelancers, small companies and, increasingly, larger firms that want more flexibility than a traditional long-term office lease allows. A spokeswoman said WeWork plans to open the offices next spring.