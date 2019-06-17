scorecardresearch

A first for WeWork in Boston: It’s taking over all of a building’s office space

By Tim Logan Globe Staff,June 17, 2019, 2:21 p.m.
WeWork will occupy all of the office space in the renovated buildings at Milk and Washington streets in downtown Boston.
WeWork is continuing its rapid expansion in Boston. Now it’s nearly taking over entire buildings.

The co-working giant has signed a lease for all the office space at One Milk Street, which consists of two newly rehabbed historic properties in Downtown Crossing: The Franklin Building, also known as the Post Building, and the Transcript Building. The Franklin sits on the site of Ben Franklin’s birth in 1706.

WeWork’s 29,000-square-foot space will give it room for about 440 desks, which it rents by the month to freelancers, small companies and, increasingly, larger firms that want more flexibility than a traditional long-term office lease allows. A spokeswoman said WeWork plans to open the offices next spring.

The deal will give the co-working firm 12 locations in Boston and Cambridge, with a total of more than 1 million square feet of space. That makes WeWork one of the largest office tenants in the region, while also making it one of Boston’s larger landlords.

The now-joined buildings at One Milk once housed the Boston Evening Transcript and the Boston Post on what was for many years known as Newspaper Row, a section of Washington Street.

One Milk is owned by New York-based Midwood Investment and Development, which paid $18.2 million for it in 2015. Shake Shack has signed a lease for space on the ground floor, according to documents filed in Suffolk County, and Gre.Co, a fast-casual Greek restaurant, has announced it’s also taking street-level space.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.