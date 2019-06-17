Partners in Health puts a nurse in charge, globally

Davis says the fact that a physician-led organization like Partners In Health has put someone with a nursing background in charge shows the group’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to health care.

Partners In Health is doing its part to change that. The global relief organization just promoted Sheila Davis to chief executive from her current dual roles as chief of clinical operations and chief nursing officer. Davis will take over the CEO’s role July 1 from Gary Gottlieb , who has led the nonprofit since he left the Partners HealthCare hospital group in 2015.

Nurses provide much of the health care worldwide, but they are still underrepresented in the field’s leadership ranks.

“Nurses are the ones who are the foundations of care, but are very often not at the decision-making table,” Davis says.

For Partners in Health, that table is at the Prudential Center, where about 120 people work. But the organization doesn’t like referring to the Boston office as its headquarters because its operations are decentralized across the 10 countries where the group provides medical care.

The Boston staff provides support for the field teams — assistance with fund-raising, finance, and purchasing, for example. The group employs some 17,000 people, with a budget of $152 million, largely money raised through charitable donations from individuals, families, and foundations.

Davis started working as a nurse in the 1980s, during the emergence of the HIV epidemic, and became an expert at a young age. She joined Partners In Health in 2010, as the group ramped up relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquake that year. Davis played a key role in opening a 300-bed teaching hospital there and led the group’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2013-2016.

Among the items on her to-do list: making sure the group’s new medical school in Rwanda opens smoothly this summer. Partners In Health opened its first university campus in January in Rwanda, thanks in large part to tens of millions of dollars from the Cummings Foundation in Woburn. PIH has offered a master’s degree program at the school, called the University of Global Health Equity. The first class of 30 medical school students is arriving this summer.

For Davis, one of the big priorities will be to advocate for quality universal health care on a global level. Partners In Health can’t do much lobbying, because of its tax status, but it can bring experts to speak at high-profile events.

“We’re saying the world can’t just look away,” Davis says.

“It’s part of our mission. We want to treat our patients the way we want the members of our own family to be treated.” — JON CHESTO

Congestion pricing: preaching the gospel

Chris Dempsey isn’t giving up hope that Massachusetts will adopt some kind of congestion pricing for toll roads, despite the cold shoulder his idea received from the Baker administration last year.

The director of Transportation for Massachusetts, an advocacy group, preached his time-of-day-pricing gospel to the real estate crowd Thursday during a panel discussion at a Bisnow conference in the Seaport.

The idea is to have some sort of “smart tolling” system in place that rewards drivers for driving at off-peak times by giving them a discount and potentially penalizes drivers for driving during peak hours by charging higher rates.

“We think it’s a very important tool that is not being used by the administration right now,” Dempsey said at the conference. “Of the 10 largest metropolitan regions in the country, Greater Boston is the only one that does not use some kind of time-of-day pricing on our roads.”

Governor Charlie Baker vetoed a congestion pricing bill last summer that Dempsey had lobbied to be included in the state budget. Formal legislative sessions had ended for the year, so Baker’s veto stood. However, the administration promised to study the issue and is expected to release the findings of that study in the coming weeks.

“We need to give drivers a better incentive [for] where and when they drive,” Dempsey added. “We’re doing none of that today.”

Scott Bosworth, undersecretary at Baker’s Department of Transportation, was also on the panel with Dempsey.

He told the crowd that the congestion-pricing debate is “an important conversation to have.” Tolls are currently in place on the Mass. Pike and Tobin Bridge and in the harbor tunnels. — JON CHESTO

The biggest enemy is us, executive fears

How about some philosophy with your creme brulee?

PhebeNovakovic, CEO of the defense contractor General Dynamics, was regaling the Boston College Chief Executives Club with all sorts of leadership-oriented bon mots during a question-and-answer session with Raytheon chief executive Tom Kennedy last Tuesday. Think: “I can’t always be nice, but I try to be kind.” Or: “These jobs aren’t popularity contests.”

Then she said something unexpected. Someone asked Novakovic, who has worked for the CIA and Department of Defense, to identify the two biggest threats to our country.

Novakovic chatted for a moment about external threats before she identified her big concern: a threat from within. Democracy as we know it, she says, is falling apart.

“As an American, I worry profoundly about our divisiveness,” Novakovic said. “Democracy requires shared values . . . but we’re not having a national narrative about our shared values.”

She noted the United States is a wealthy nation. But it’s an angry one, too.

“I worry a lot about the corrosive effects of that anger and hatred,” Novakovic said. “You can destroy yourself much faster than an enemy can destroy you. Typically, great empires fall from the inside out.” — JON CHESTO

