US stocks add to 2 weeks of gains, helped by deal-making

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 22.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,112.53. The S&P 500 index rose 2.69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,889.67 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,845.02.

However, trading remained choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible effect on economic growth.

US stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains.

Financial companies were the biggest losers as bond yields slipped. The KBW Bank index, a measurement of the 24 biggest banks, fell 1.3 percent.

Advertisement

The muted gains mirror last week’s pattern of choppy day-to-day trading as investors searched for direction ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Investors focused on a round of deal-making, while continuing to pay close attention to the ongoing US-China trade dispute.

The current impact from the spat isn’t enough to cause a recession, but a further escalation of tensions could become a trigger, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth for Glenmede. ‘‘I think that’s why investors are so focused on this trade issue,’’ he said. ‘‘In a worst-case scenario, we’re talking about a 1.5 percent GDP impact.’’

The worst-case scenario would involve additional tariffs on Chinese goods along with other global tariffs, including the currently postponed actions against Mexico.

The S&P 500 eked out a modest gain of 0.5 percent last week. Investors have been swinging between risky and safe-play holdings on a lack of developments in the trade war. Jitters over trade disputes and their impact on global economic growth have created a volatile market.

Array BioPharma surged 57 percent after announcing it had agreed to be bought by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for $11.4 billion.

Array currently makes an advanced skin cancer treatment and has a deep pipeline of cancer drugs in development. Pfizer makes a wide range of cancer and other drugs. It is the biggest US drug maker by revenue. Pfizer rose 0.3 percent to $42.87 a share.

Advertisement

New York auction house Sotheby’s surged 58.6 percent after announcing its sale to Patrick Drahi, a media and telecom entrepreneur and art collector.

Other companies were also moving after announcing deals.

Oilfield services company C&J Energy Services surged 20 percent after announcing it is being bought by rival Keane Group in an all-stock deal. LegacyTexas Financial Group rose roughly 2 percent after it announced a $2.1 billion cash and stock sale to regional bank Prosperity Bancshares.

Align Technology fell more than 6 percent after the medical device maker ended discussions about a potential distribution deal with Straumann Group. The company focuses on products for the dental industry. The deal was initially part of a patent dispute settlement with a unit of Straumann. Instead, Align will receive a $16 million payment.

In other trading, benchmark crude oil fell 1.1 percent to settle at $51.93 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 1.7 percent to $60.94.