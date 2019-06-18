Not requiring an ‘added sugars’ label is a sweet relief, but not for all

Cranberry products, on the other hand, still have to have information about the amount of added sugars, but manufacturers are allowed to add a footnote to explain why they need to sweeten the tart-tasting berry.

The result is a victory for maple syrup producers, and for makers of pure honey as well, after the FDA said the nutritional labels for those food products do not have to include the words “added sugars” to describe their sugar content.

After years of tortured debate and delays, the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finally decided how producers of two classic foods of New England — maple syrup and cranberries — should disclose the levels of sugar in their products.

Producers need to update their labels before these guidelines go into effect in July of 2021, an extension from the 2020 deadline proposed by the FDA in 2018.

“Our goal in issuing this final guidance is to help consumers better understand how consumption of single-ingredient sugars and certain cranberry products can be accommodated within recommended limits for Added Sugars in healthy diets,” the FDA said in a statement.

The decision may end an enormous fuss over the simple definition of two words — “added sugars” — the FDA triggered when it first sought to update the nutritional labels on food products back in 2014.

The agency’s goal was to promote healthy eating by giving consumers more information about their sugar intake, and the amount of processed sweeteners that manufacturers added to their products.

The FDA’s decision to require makers of maple syrup, honey, and cranberry products to include an “added sugars” line on nutritional labels generated enormous criticism and last summer prompted the agency to retrench.

Maple syrup and honey producers said the original idea to include an “added sugars” disclosure was nonsensical, since sugar was a natural ingredient in their products, and would only confuse consumers into thinking there was processed sugar in an otherwise pure product.

“The maple industry, from the beginning, has said that we just don’t want consumers to be confused about what is in our product,” said Roger Brown, cofounder of Slopeside Syrup in Richmond, Vt. “We don’t want consumers to pick up our product and think that it’s not pure.”

Cranberries, on the other hand, are so tart that producers of juices and snacks say they have to add sugar to make their products palatable to consumers. They complained that an “added sugars” line on their labels would dissuade consumers from eating a berry rich in nutrients.

“Cranberries are very low in natural sugar, which makes them somewhat challenging for the average consumer to consume in its natural form,” said Brian Wick, executive director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association.

Wick said the footnote that makers of cranberry products can add to their labels is a good compromise.

“We support this label change as a tool for the consumer to better understand their buying choices,” he said.

The FDA said it would also allow maple syrup and honey producers to added optional footnotes to their food labels about the Recommended Daily Value of sugars in their diets.

