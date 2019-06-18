As recession fears grow in Europe, central bank signals stimulus increase

It was Draghi’s strongest indication yet of concern about the global economy, and it came as the Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee began meeting in Washington amid expectations it could also resume cutting interest rates.

“Additional stimulus will be required” unless the stress on the eurozone economy eases, Mario Draghi, the central bank’s president, told an audience of economists. He added that the bank was prepared to use all the monetary policy weapons at its disposal, including de facto money printing, to forestall a recession.

SINTRA, Portugal — A global shift back to easy-money policies reminiscent of the last financial crisis gathered force Tuesday after the European Central Bank signaled it was poised to step up its stimulus to the eurozone economy in response to international tensions and the trade war.

Draghi’s remarks brought a rebuke from President Trump, who accused the central bank president of manipulating currency rates. “They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others,” the president said on Twitter.

Only a few months ago, central banks were putting the brakes on their fast-growing economies or, in the European Central Bank’s case, unwinding emergency measures put in place during the last crisis. But now, the policymakers who manage monetary policy are reversing direction in the face of new threats to growth, including Trump’s trade war, escalating tension between the United States and Iran and rising fear of recession.

The euro declined sharply against the dollar after Draghi’s speech. But he denied Trump’s accusation that he was deliberately trying to give European companies an unfair advantage. A weaker euro tends to make European cars, machine tools, or wine less expensive for customers paying in dollars.

“We don’t target the exchange rate,” Draghi said, to applause from the economists and central bankers gathered at a golf resort here for the European Central Bank’s annual Forum on Central Banking.

Trump’s contention that the European Central Bank’s actions are unfair, and his consistent belief that the Federal Reserve should lower rates and weaken the dollar, underlines his views of the global economy as a winner-takes-all system in which other countries are cheating if they work at cross-purposes to his own agenda.

The Fed’s policymakers, whose meeting ends Wednesday, are expected to leave rates unchanged, but many economists predict they will signal that they are willing to cut rates soon if a slowing global economy and escalating trade tensions threaten the outlook for US growth.

Trump has long fixated on what the euro and China’s currency are doing relative to the US dollar — and how monetary policy at home and abroad fits in. He tweeted about the lack of a level playing field last year, and his adviser Peter Navarro made similar attacks on Germany for currency manipulation before that. Draghi has defended euro area monetary policy, saying that it reacts to economic fundamentals.

The Fed and other global central banks guide their domestic economies by moving short-term interest rates and by buying bonds. Those moves cause their national currencies to adjust, but policymakers rarely explicitly target such moves for fear of being labeled currency manipulators.

Such an approach is critical in a globalized economy with freely floating currencies. It is intended to allow major nations keep economic activity operating at an even keel, without resulting in tit-for-tat currency battles that become a race to the bottom and risk ignoring other monetary policy goals, like controlling inflation.

Draghi had signaled earlier this month that the European Central Bank was becoming increasingly willing to revive stimulus measures used to combat a debt crisis that began in 2010. But in a panel discussion at the central banking forum Tuesday, he made it clear that his statements during a speech earlier in the day signaled a significant shift in response to a climate of pervasive economic uncertainty.

Draghi had signaled previously that the central bank would act if the economic situation worsened, but now the reverse is true: The central bank will act unless the situation gets better.

“This is exactly because of that lingering uncertainty that by itself is a materialization of risk,” Draghi said.