US CEO hands Oxford University $189 million for AI studies

The state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council on Wednesday approved $1.825 million in state tax credits to help subsidize Dutch robotics company Prodrive Technologies Inc.’s plan to open a facility in Canton, where it expects to add 146 jobs. Prodrive plans to occupy 53,000 square feet in a building on University Drive in September. The company had initially expected to go to the Union Point development in South Weymouth, but the site infrastructure was not done in time and construction costs were deemed too expensive. The state had originally pledged $1.375 million in tax credits for Prodrive if it were to move to Weymouth. — JON CHESTO

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

American billionaire gives more than $188 million to Oxford to study AI’s ethical implications

Real-life ethics and artificial intelligence rarely go hand-in-hand but an American billionaire wants to change that. Stephen Schwarzman has given Oxford University $188.6 million for a new institute that will study the ethical implications of computing technologies. The donation from Schwarzman, (right) chief executive of the private equity firm Blackstone, will also fund a center to house the university’s humanities subjects in a single space to encourage collaborative study. Schwarzman, in an interview with the BBC, compared the rise of AI to the rise of the Internet, which was launched by computer scientists who thought it was ‘‘cool.’’ Schwarzman co-founded Blackstone, which has some $512 billion assets under management, making it a major investment firm. In recent years, he has made other sizable donations to educational institutions, including $350 million to establish the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Schwarzman College of Computing, which will also address the challenges of AI. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

Cracker Barrel refuses to host event by antigay pastor

Cracker Barrel says it has no place at its tables for a Tennessee church whose pastor had once preached that the government should execute gay people. The restaurant chain said Tuesday on Twitter that it’s not affiliated with All Scripture Baptist Church or its pastor, ex-Knox County sheriff’s detective Grayson Fritts. Cracker Barrel said it disagrees with their statements of hate and divisiveness and it was canceling a June 29 event slated for the chain’s restaurant in Cleveland, Tenn. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

UTILITIES

PG&E reaches $1 billion settlement in California wildfires

PG&E Corp., the California utility giant that sought bankruptcy protection five months ago amid crippling wildfire liabilities, has reached a $1 billion settlement with local government agencies that were harmed by blazes its equipment ignited. The deal between PG&E and 14 public entities includes a settlement for the town of Paradise, which was destroyed in November’s Camp Fire — the deadliest in California history. It’s the first “significant settlement” since PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, said Greg Gordon, an analyst at Evercore ISI. The agreement doesn’t affect lawsuits filed by individual homeowners and businesses against the San Francisco company, owner of California’s largest utility, and it must be approved by the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case. — BLOOMBERG

media

Five NYC anchorwomen sue, say they were cast aside for younger women and men

Five anchorwomen at a New York City news channel sued their company Wednesday, saying they were marginalized and cast aside to make room for younger women and men. The Manhattan federal court lawsuit blamed Charter Communications and its 2016 takeover of the local news channel NY1, known as New York One, for altering the career trajectories of Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee, and Amanda Farinacci. Maureen Huff, a Charter spokeswoman, said the Stamford, Conn.-based company takes the allegations seriously but ‘‘as we complete our thorough review, we have not found any merit to them.’’ She said in e-mailed comments that all of the women are ‘‘still gainfully employed and on air.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUCTION

Gun believed to be used by van Gogh to kill himself sold for about $146,000

A revolver believed used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to kill himself has sold for about $146,000 at an auction in Paris. An individual buyer whose name was not released bought the 7mm pocket revolver for 130,000 euros plus taxes on Wednesday. The weapon was discovered in the 1960s in fields in the northern French village of Auvers-sur-Oise. Van Gogh is widely believed to have shot himself in the chest there in 1890. The family of former owners of the inn where the painter died two days later decided to sell the revolver after it was featured in a 2016 exhibit at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum that charted his descent into mental illness. Van Gogh’s suicide was questioned in a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning authors who concluded he was fatally shot by two teenagers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

General Motors wants to hire temporary workers, cut health care costs

General Motors Co. wants to hire more temporary workers at US plants and trim its health care costs, said people familiar with the automaker’s thinking. Its union — still steaming over the carmaker’s plans to close four US factories — has little interest in obliging. That sets up a hot summer of negotiations for the United Auto Workers and GM as the two try to hash out a new four-year labor deal in the coming months. The last contract was bargained over in better times, when auto sales were growing from financial crisis lows to all-time highs and GM was marching toward record profits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INDUSTRY

General Electric’s aviation business a bright spot

General Electric Co.’s transformation is being led by its aviation business, given the unit’s stability and underlying growth, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz wrote in a note to clients. While the aviation business is not perfect, it does seem to be “operating on all cylinders,” the analyst said. He noted the company is raising the projected growth for its military segment and continuing to gain share versus its primary competitor with large new orders announced at the Paris Air Show. GE and Safran SA’s joint venture, CFM International, this week also won a $20 billion order for jet engines from Indian carrier IndiGo. GE is currently undergoing a turnaround process after an unraveling that has wiped out more than 60 percent of the company’s market value over the past two years, and prompted the diversified manufacturer to divest multiple businesses. While its power turbine business is widely understood to be the most troubled, the aviation unit is often lauded. — BLOOMBERG NEWS