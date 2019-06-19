Lululemon men’s-only stores quietly close after short-lived runs

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has quietly closed its men’s standalone stores in New York City and Toronto even as it plans to more than double its men’s business in the next five years.

The retailer found that guests respond better to Lululemon “as a dual-gender brand,” spokeswoman Erin Hankinson said when asked about the locations. “We continually test and learn at Lululemon -- which is what we did with the men’s stores.”

The small-format men’s location in Toronto, dubbed “The Local,” opened in December 2016 complete with merchandise, a ping pong table and cold brew coffee. It closed last year, Hankinson confirmed. The New York City men’s location in Manhattan’s swanky Soho neighborhood, which opened in 2014, was consolidated into a larger format store about four blocks away.