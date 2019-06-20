Is Boston hungry for another Japanese restaurant? Zuma will find out

Becker is cofounder of Zuma, which started in London in 2002 and just opened its 12th location, in Boston, at the new Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton in the Back Bay.

Rainer Becker is betting millions of dollars that the answer is yes.

Boston has no dearth of ambitious Japanese restaurants: O Ya, Uni, Oishii, Basho, and now Kamakura . Is there room for another?

For the uninitiated — which included me before I sat down recently with Becker and Zuma CEO Sven Koch — Zuma bills itself as “a twist on the traditional Japanese izakaya style of informal eating and drinking.”

What’s izakaya? It’s Japan’s version of an Irish pub or American tavern — a comfortable place to have some drinks and food after work while you talk with friends.

What’s the twist? Everything — the cuisine, the décor, the music — is meticulously designed and upscale. It’s not a cheap night out for a burger and a couple of beers. The average dinner tab will run $95 to $100 per person.

Think a hip P.F. Chang’s for the startup and hedge fund crowds.

It was a labor of love for Becker when, after six years as executive chef at the Park Hyatt in Tokyo, he teamed up with businessman Arjun Waney, founder of Pier 1 Imports, to launch the first Zuma. He was inspired in part by Nobu, the Tribeca restaurant opened by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, in partnership with actor Robert De Niro and others, and which has replicated itself all over the world since.

Zuma is now a product of its own success — a youthful, not totally unattainable status-symbol brand (Audi or Peloton, maybe?) that has expanded to cosmopolitan cities like Hong Kong, Dubai, Rome, Miami, and New York; more exotic tourist outposts such as Bangkok and Phuket; and, of course, Las Vegas. Annual revenue is around $200 million, including sister restaurant brands Roka, Etaru, Oblix, and Inko Nito.

“It’s extremely high-quality, with great energy,” said Dick Friedman, the developer who built One Dalton, which has 160 luxury condominiums above the 215-room hotel. “It’s not a stodgy, old-person’s restaurant.”

The bar is in the front, cofounder Rainer Becker said, to help generate a sense of energy at the establishment. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)

Not for stodgy boomers — that’s how Friedman wants to distinguish the new Four Seasons from Boston’s Four Seasons Version 1, which opened across from the Public Garden almost 35 years ago. Cool by association — at least that’s his hope.

But why did Zuma pick Boston for its latest location, rather than, say, Los Angeles or San Francisco or Seattle? When Friedman reached out, Becker and Koch checked out our fair city. They liked what they saw.

“It’s a grown-up city. . . with a little bit of a European feel to it,” said Becker, who was born in Germany. The big university student population was a plus because Zuma wants to appeal to “suits and jeans, the young and the old,” he said.

Added Koch: “The quality of the seafood here is exceptional. It’s all right off the boat.”

How would these two very accomplished and likeable guys describe Zuma’s concept?

“Come for a drink at the bar and then head back to the restaurant for a few bites at the counter or a full dinner,” Becker explained. “That’s why the bar is in the front. The energy of the bar extends into the restaurant.”

The challenge, he said, is to “overcome the perception that it’s just raw fish.”

Zuma does serve traditional sushi, sashimi, and maki rolls, at the sushi bar and at tables. But it also has a robata grill and counter for meat, chicken, seafood, and vegetables, and a main kitchen serving up dishes such as black cod marinated in saikyo miso wrapped in hoba leaf, and an 8-ounce rib-eye steak with wafu sauce and garlic chips.

The dishes range in price: shiitake mushroom with garlic and soy butter ($11), California maki ($14), grilled Chilean sea bass with green chili and ginger dressing ($39), and roasted Boston lobster with shiso ponzu butter ($69).

The place is large. The main dining room seats 120, while the lounge accommodates about 30. There is a private dining room for parties of 25 to 35 people.

A restaurant that size is expensive to build and run. It took about $8 million to get Zuma ready for its opening late last month. That’s a lot of money to make back.

Boston was chosen because it’s “a grown-up city . . . with a little bit of a European feel to it,” added Becker. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)

Becker is starting off in Boston at six days a week, dinner only. That will allow the staff to work out the kinks and make adjustments. Also, with the local labor market so tight (thank you, Encore Boston Harbor, which is in the process of hiring 5,800 people), Zuma hasn’t been able to find the right 90 people needed to run seven days a week. The fight for talent means higher salaries and more training for some workers with less experience.

Management had to fly in 18 people from other US locations to open. Those workers will probably stay through next month, another added expense.

Is Boston ready to embrace the Zuma concept? Will Becker draw the jeans and the suits? It’s too soon to tell, but Corby Kummer, executive director of the food and society program at the Aspen Institute, said appealing to locals isn’t the main focus.

Putting a fancy restaurant in a high-end hotel is “a signal that the landlord doesn’t intend to serve a local customer base,” said Kummer, who is also a senior editor at The Atlantic and a senior lecturer at Tufts.

“Over the years these places come and go — unless they are locally owned . . . Maybe they will be the exception.”

I will leave an assessment of where Zuma’s cuisine fits in the Boston foodie pantheon to the experts. You don’t want the opinion of someone who has eaten takeout sushi from Duane Reade in New York . . . on a regular basis.

From a business perspective, how Zuma fares will depend on the success of the new Four Seasons, how good a deal on rent the restaurant cut with Friedman, and the economy.

But Becker & Co. have slugged it out in some of the most competitive restaurant markets in the world.

Chances are good they hold their own in the crowded Boston market.

The challenge for Zuma, Becker (above) said, is to “overcome the perception that it’s just raw fish.” (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.