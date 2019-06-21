Amag’s sex-drive drug gets FDA OK

WASHINGTON — US women will soon have another drug option designed to boost low sex drive: a shot they can give themselves in the thigh or abdomen that raises sexual interest for several hours.

The medication OK’d Friday by the Food and Drug Administration is only the second approved to increase sexual desire in a women, a market drug makers have been trying to cultivate since the blockbuster success of Viagra for men in the late 1990s. The other drug is a daily pill.

The upside of the new drug ‘‘is that you only use it when you need it,’’ said Dr. Julia Johnson, a reproductive specialist at UMass Memorial Medical Center who was not involved in its development. ‘‘The downside is that it’s a shot — and some people are very squeamish.’’