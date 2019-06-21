UN labor agency passes accord to reduce workplace harassment

GENEVA — The UN’s labor agency has adopted its first convention specifically aimed at reducing violence and harassment in the workplace, with its chief crediting a recent boost from the #MeToo movement.

Delegates exchanged hugs, applauded, and whooped in a UN conference hall after the International Labor Organization overwhelmingly passed the resolution, which has been some four years in the making.

The ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment was adopted 439-7 with 30 abstentions, a landmark achievement of the ILO’s centennial assembly that ended Friday. The agency unites businesses, labor groups, and 187 member states.