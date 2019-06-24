Tuesday, June 25 FORUM Taking responsibility

Discuss ways business owners are adopting environmental, social, and corporate governance practices at an event hosted by clean technology news service CleanTechIQ. The forum includes panel discussions and a breakfast networking event. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Downtown Harvard Club of Boston, One Federal St., Boston. $195. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

COMPETITION

Pitch this

Convince angel VCs to back your startup and find out what other entrepreneurs are working on at a pitch contest hosted by event organizer Startupalooza. Attendees can choose to present or just watch. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., MIT, 127 Massachusetts Ave., building 35, room 225, Cambridge. Tickets range from $20 to $275. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, June 26

SEMINAR

Pot policy

Participate in a conversation on recreational marijuana use in Massachusetts at an event organized by the State House News Forum, the events division of State House News Service. The event will cover social equity within the industry as well as the current state of the illicit cannabis market in Massachusetts. Wednesday, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., MCLE New England, 10 Winter Place, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Women in tech

Hear from a panel of women in the tech industry at an event at WeWork by organizer Jed Hammel. The event is meant for people new to the industry and those looking to expand their circle. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork Mass. Ave, 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

