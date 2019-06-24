US economic expansion is about to set a record, but Trump says Fed ‘Blew It’

“Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!” Trump tweeted.

Trump, in a pair of tweets, said the economy and stock market would have been even stronger had the Fed kept interest rates low rather than raising rates four times in 2018.

NEW YORK — President Trump continued his assault on the Federal Reserve Monday, blaming the central bank for reining in a US economy that is on track for its longest expansion in history.

The president’s criticism comes at an odd moment: As of July 1, the United States will have experienced the longest economic expansion on record, 10 years and running. The unemployment rate is at a nearly 50-year low, and inflation — though quiescent — has at least gotten close to the central bank’s 2 percent goal. By lifting rates from near zero and shrinking the massive volume of government-backed bonds on its balance sheet, the central bank has bought itself precious space to fight the next economic downturn, when it comes.

The Fed has already signaled that it is prepared to cut rates at its next meeting, with chairman Jerome Powell reiterating last week that officials will take steps to sustain the economic expansion.

Still, Trump continues to blame the Fed for not doing more sooner to goose an economy that, according to most metrics, was not in need of additional goosing.

First-quarter growth came in at a solid 3.1 percent. The Dow Jones index has been climbing steadily this month, buoyed in part by promises of coming Fed rate cuts, and output growth trackers suggest the economy probably grew around 2 percent in the second quarter — roughly in line with the rate that most economists think the United States can sustain, given its demographics and investment level.

Trump tweeted Monday that the Fed “doesn’t know what it is doing,” and that without rate hikes, the Dow Jones industrial average would be “thousands of points higher” and gross domestic product growth would be in the “4’s or even 5’s.”

The Fed lifted interest rates nine times from late 2015 to the end of last year, with four increases under Powell, whom Trump selected to lead the central bank. The tightening cycle was historically slow, as central bankers tested whether very low unemployment would send inflation rocketing higher. It never did, and when the economy showed signs of cooling heading into 2019, the Fed stopped raising rates. It is now poised to cut them as global growth slows and inflation remains tepid.