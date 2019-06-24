Harvard alum Ann Sarnoff named CEO of Warner Bros.

NEW YORK — WarnerMedia has named BBC executive Ann Sarnoff head of Warner Bros. where she replaces former studio chief Kevin Tsujihara, who departed in March over misconduct allegations.

WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey announced Sarnoff’s hiring Monday. She is the first woman to lead the 96-year-old Warner Bros. Sarnoff is currently president of BBC Studios Americas and has previously been a top executive with the WNBA and at Viacom.