Trump order aims to disclose ‘real’ costs for health care

White House officials say that eliminating that secrecy could be a truly disruptive change that could lower health care prices and reorder the health care system by wresting power away from industry and into the hands of patients. This emphasis on transparency, some advisers say, could allow the president, who is seeking reelection, to point to strong action on health care despite falling short in his effort to repeal the health care law.

Consumers typically know the price of something before they make a purchase, but health care prices have historically been shrouded in secrecy. Insurers and medical providers negotiate discounted prices in private, and neither party wants competitors to know the details of the deals they have struck. The result is a market that can be opaque and surprising to consumers.

The White House released an executive order Monday afternoon intended to require insurance companies, doctors, and hospitals to give patients more information about precisely what their care will cost before they get it.

Exactly what information hospitals and insurers will have to disclose is not specified in the executive order, which has no force of law on its own. White House officials said the details would be worked out during the rule-making process. Hospitals and insurance companies are likely to lobby to make any disclosures as general as possible.

The health care industry has reacted to the president’s plan with alarm. Both hospital groups and insurance companies have written letters expressing their displeasure with an earlier request for comments about requiring broader price transparency. Their reaction to Monday’s executive order was equally negative.

Hospitals and insurers have both argued that forcing them to disclose negotiated prices could have the paradoxical effect of increasing costs, not lowering them. Many economists have similar concerns.

“We would be very much opposed to disclosure of privately negotiated rates,” Tom Nickels, an executive vice president at the American Hospital Association, said in an interview before the executive order was issued.

Forcing the hospitals and insurers to disclose their agreements “has a chilling effect on negotiation — it could create a race to the top,” he said.

The executive order will follow earlier administration actions to improve the transparency of health pricing data, including new requirements that drug companies disclose their list prices in consumer advertisements and that hospitals publish on their websites the prices they charge uninsured patients. (The drug companies are fighting the advertising rule in court.)

The data described in the executive order is different from hospital list prices made public earlier this year. Currently, hospitals must disclose what they charge, which represents the price they would like to receive. But the executive order asks for more transparency about the actual prices insurance companies have agreed to pay health care providers for care. In many cases, patients themselves do not pay that amount directly. But as health plans with high deductibles have become more common, patients are increasingly exposed to these negotiated prices until their insurance kicks in.

Health care providers say those prices may be misleading to patients, who often are responsible only for a small co-payment when they seek medical services.

They argue that it would be more helpful to provide information about what patients may owe, not the total amount the insurance company will pay.

The executive order calls for patients to get an estimate of their out-of-pocket costs before they get care.

Both hospital and insurer groups say that making prices public could lead to undesirable consequences. Hospitals argue it could threaten hospitals’ financial security, while insurers say it could drive health care prices higher, not lower.