Thursday, June 27 CONFERENCE Powering up

Discover developments in the energy storage field at an event hosted by clean energy organization The Institute for Innovation and Sustainability. The conference is focused on technologies including microgrids, hydrogen cells, and transportation infrastructure. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Boston Marriott Newton, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton. Tickets range from $100 to $240. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Government work

Find out the best way to secure a federal job at an event hosted by MassHire Downtown Career Center. The class will focus on resume preparation and understanding job requirements. Thursday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

TALK

Marketing meetup

Connect with other marketing professionals at an event hosted by restaurant software platform Toast and marketing software developer HubSpot. Topics include different communication methods and onboarding strategies. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., HubSpot, 2 Canal Park, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MIXER

Energetic about energy

Attend a happy hour for students, young professionals, and others interested in energy at an event hosted by Young Professionals in Energy, a nonprofit focused on providing members of the energy industry with career development and networking opportunities. The event is an informal way to celebrate the beginning of summer. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., The Explorateur Cafe, Restaurant Bar, 186 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.