Here’s what people are saying about the Wayfair walkout

By Sarah Wu Globe Correspondent,June 25, 2019, an hour ago
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the notable figures to weigh in on the Wayfair walkout on Tuesday.
Wayfair employees announced Tuesday that they would stage a walkout Wednesday to protest the Boston-based online housewares giant’s decision to sell bedroom furniture to a government contractor that manages child detention camps at the southern US border.

The move comes after workers said they learned last week that a $200,000 order of furniture had been placed by BCFS, a government contractor managing camps at the border.

The news immediately drew sharp rebukes from notable figures, including politicians, advocacy organizations, and entertainers.

Many customers, including author Celeste Ng, have said they would no longer shop at Wayfair. Some have framed the boycott as a concrete way to protest the detention camps along the border, while others satirized the “Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need” commercial jingle in their condemnation of the company’s actions.

Critics have also implicated other companies and Wayfair’s subsidiaries.



The wealth disparity between Wayfair’s CEO and the migrant children was also a source of tension.

Some have defended Wayfair, arguing that it is contradictory to criticize the standards of the camps as well as the company providing new furniture.

President Trump’s 2020 campaign team also weighed in.