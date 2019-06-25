Here’s what people are saying about the Wayfair walkout

Wayfair employees announced Tuesday that they would stage a walkout Wednesday to protest the Boston-based online housewares giant’s decision to sell bedroom furniture to a government contractor that manages child detention camps at the southern US border.

The move comes after workers said they learned last week that a $200,000 order of furniture had been placed by BCFS, a government contractor managing camps at the border.

The news immediately drew sharp rebukes from notable figures, including politicians, advocacy organizations, and entertainers.