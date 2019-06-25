Partners names Anne Klibanski as its new president, CEO
Partners HealthCare, the state’s largest private employer and the parent of Massachusetts General Hospital, has named Dr. Anne Klibanski the company’s new president and chief executive officer. Klibanski, the interim head of the company since February, will be Partners’ first female chief executive.
The news came after a unanimous vote by the company’s board of directors Tuesday evening.
“Over the past several months, it has become increasingly clear to each member of the board that Anne is the ideal leader for Partners as we move forward together as a truly integrated system,” Scott Sperling, chairman of the Partners board, said in a statement. “Her long and extraordinary experience and leadership in research and teaching is so important to a system that is the global leader in life sciences research and the educator of the next generation of doctors and health system leaders. Her commitment to serving the unmet need of our local communities is crucial. It became obvious to us that any search was going to lead us right back to Anne.”
In a statement Tuesday night, Klibanski looked to the future.
Advertisement
“Partners HealthCare is a great organization, but I believe we can be even better,” she said.
“In recent months members from hospital boards across the system have started to work together in a way we have not seen before at Partners. I am honored to have the opportunity to realize the full potential we have to transform health care and make it better for patients and families everywhere.”
Klibanski succeeds Dr. David Torchiana, who had served in the role since March 2015. Klibanski previously served as chief academic officer for Partners. She led multiple systemwide efforts aimed at clinical and educational collaboration and oversaw the Partners research enterprise of more than $1.8 billion annually.
She is known for having mentored numerous doctors and researchers as Mass. General and has worked to reduce gender disparities in science and medicine, both by helping younger colleagues directly and by promoting hospital-wide programs that support women who are juggling families and careers.
Advertisement
“One of the greatest things you can do is to watch someone else succeed,” she said in an interview with the Globe earlier this year.