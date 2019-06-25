Partners names Anne Klibanski as its new president, CEO

Partners HealthCare, the state’s largest private employer and the parent of Massachusetts General Hospital, has named Dr. Anne Klibanski the company’s new president and chief executive officer. Klibanski, the interim head of the company since February, will be Partners’ first female chief executive.

The news came after a unanimous vote by the company’s board of directors Tuesday evening.

“Over the past several months, it has become increasingly clear to each member of the board that Anne is the ideal leader for Partners as we move forward together as a truly integrated system,” Scott Sperling, chairman of the Partners board, said in a statement. “Her long and extraordinary experience and leadership in research and teaching is so important to a system that is the global leader in life sciences research and the educator of the next generation of doctors and health system leaders. Her commitment to serving the unmet need of our local communities is crucial. It became obvious to us that any search was going to lead us right back to Anne.”