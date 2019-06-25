Vineyard bus drivers to strike Friday

The strike comes four years into a labor dispute with Transit Connection Inc., a Florida-based contractor for the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority. The drivers, represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, are fighting for higher wages and an expanded health insurance plan, which does not cover spouses or children.

Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard are planning to go on strike Friday, days before the busy July Fourth holiday brings thousands of visitors to the island. Bus service will be limited but not shut down completely, operated by seasonal workers who aren’t part of the union, according to the local Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

Wages currently start around $16.50 an hour and top off at $23.50 an hour after 14 years of service, a rate they say is unsustainable given the high cost of living on the island. Other issues include seniority and scheduling.

The two sides agreed on several items in late May, driver Richard Townes said, and are only a few dollars apart on wages. But then the company submitted what it said was its final offer and refused to come back to the table.

That offer included a family health insurance plan that would cost workers more than $2,000 a month, the union said. ATU submitted a counterproposal June 14 but said the company wouldn’t consider it.

The union and TCI held a contentious town hall meeting last weekend, said Townes, 68, a Vineyard native who has worked for the transit authority for 23 years — the last eight of which have been full-time since retiring from his job driving a propane truck. Some drivers work several jobs in order to afford to live on the Vineyard, Townes said, and a representative from the company told the drivers at the meeting that this was their choice.

“It’s not that we choose to do it, it’s that we have to,” Townes said.

Advertisement

About 37 TCI drivers work year-round, with approximately 25 more hired for the summer.

John Costa, the ATU international president, said the company president recruited drivers from Puerto Rico and is paying for them to stay on Martha’s Vineyard in the event of a strike. “How does he afford to do this and keep them on the island and yet doesn’t want to give us a fair [contract]?” he said.

Edward Pigman, president of the bus company, declined to comment on the strike but noted that the drivers from Puerto Rico are part of his regular contingent of summer workers.

“We hired them for the season,” he said. “We didn’t hire them to break the strike.”

A strike would not only limit visitors’ transportation options, it would make it more difficult for residents to get to work, said Nancy Gardella, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. The transit authority told the chamber that service would probably continue on major routes, running less frequently, she said. But more remote areas might be left without bus service.

“It’s a real challenging position for visitors and employers,” Gardella said.

This is the Vineyard drivers’ second attempt to get a contract since TCI took over the island bus service 16 years ago. After drivers voted to unionize in 2003, contract negotiations dragged on for more than a year before the drivers voted to decertify the union. At the time, drivers told the ATU they were enticed by promises from TCI to vote down the union, a charge the company denies.

Advertisement

In 2015, they voted to unionize again, only to get locked in a battle over disputed election results and unfair labor practices that went on for years. Finally, in September, the two sides sat down to negotiate an initial contract. A few months ago, a federal mediator got involved.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.