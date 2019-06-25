Wayfair walkout: Read the letter employees sent to leadership, and the company’s response
Wayfair workers are planning a walkout at the company’s Back Bay offices Wednesday in protest of the company’s decision to sell furniture to operators of facilities for migrant children detained at the border.
The moves comes after a group of Wayfair workers sent a letter to the company’s executives Friday, and received a response from the executive leadership team Monday evening.
Here’s a look at what each said, according to copies of each provided to the Globe by an employee.
The letter Wayfair employees sent to company leadership:
The company’s response: