‘My Plan B is maybe my Plan A’: Trump threatens new tariffs on China

Trump said it was “possible” that a deal could ultimately be reached and that China was eager for an agreement. But he said he was prepared to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese products, on top of the 25 percent tax already in place on $250 billion of Chinese imports. Trump also indicated he might limit the next round of tariffs to just 10 percent.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday played down the importance of securing a trade deal with China as he prepared to meet with its president, Xi Jinping, saying he was ready to proceed with additional tariffs if negotiations between the countries failed to get back on track.

“My Plan B is maybe my Plan A,” the president said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “My Plan B is that if we don’t make a deal, I will tariff and maybe not at 25 percent, but maybe at 10 percent, but I will tariff the rest of the $600 billion that we’re talking about.”

“My attitude is I’m very happy either way,” he added.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to discuss the trade tensions Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. But although both the United States and China are feeling the burden of a bruising trade war, there appears to be little chance of a quick resolution to an economic conflict that has beaten down companies and consumers on both sides of the Pacific.

In many ways, the ability to strike a deal has gotten harder since talks collapsed in early May, when steady progress toward a trade agreement halted after China rejected America’s demand that the deal be codified in Chinese law. The United States accused China of reneging on previous promises, and both sides have since hardened their positions.

There is incentive in both the United States and China to get the negotiations back on track. The US economy is at risk as a result of the trade war, and the Federal Reserve has cited uncertainty surrounding trade policy as a reason it may cut interest rates. Stock markets have rallied and plummeted in turn with the president’s remarks on China.

The tariffs have also hurt the Chinese economy, piling on to the effects of a sharp but temporary credit crunch last year. Trump’s current tariffs extend to roughly 2 percent of China’s economic output. Consumer confidence is weak, and growth in industrial production has slowed to a crawl.

After pausing talks for several weeks, both sides have once again resumed negotiations. Trump hosted a call with Xi last week, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, the top trade negotiator, spoke to their counterpart, Liu He, China’s vice premier, on Monday.

On Wednesday, Trump defended his use of tariffs, saying they had forced Mexico to capitulate on a deal on immigration and were causing companies to leave China, at great cost to the Chinese economy. He said the United States was “taking in a fortune” because of his levies and again claimed that China was bearing the full burden of the tariffs, not the United States, an idea that economists have disputed.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we’re paying,” the president said. “We’re not paying; China’s paying for it.”

Trump also disparaged Europe for placing trade barriers on American products and treating the United States “worse than China.” And he sharply criticized a contender to take over leadership of the European Commission, saying that Margrethe Vestager, currently the bloc’s top antitrust regulator, had unfairly targeted Google, Apple, and other US companies.

“She’s suing all our companies,” said Trump, who did not mention Vestager by name. “They make it very — almost impossible to do two-way business.”

“She hates the United States, perhaps worse than any person I’ve ever met,” he said.

Vestager, who is from Denmark, is now running for president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch. The president is chosen by leaders of the countries inside the European Union and approved by the European Parliament. Vestager has said it is overdue that a woman lead.

A spokeswoman said she declined to respond to Trump’s remarks.

Vestager’s antitrust office has been one of the world’s most aggressive regulators of the global tech industry. She has ordered Apple to pay 13 billion euros (nearly $15 billion) in unpaid taxes, and fined Google more than 8 billion euros combined for three separate antitrust violations. Her office initiated another investigation of Amazon that is continuing.

On Wednesday, Vestager’s office opened an inquiry into the US chip company Broadcom for anticompetitive practices.

Although her focus on US tech companies has drawn criticism from US officials, including past remarks by Trump, Vestager has said the actions are the result of the power and anticompetitive behavior of the companies, not because of the country where the firms are based.