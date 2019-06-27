Calif. man accused of tricking Mass. firm in export scam

The US Department of Commerce controls the export of atomic clocks for national security and anti-terrorism reasons, the indictment said.

Federal officials allege Alex Yun Cheong Yue, 67, of South El Monte, Calif., conspired to export the equipment, used in security and global positioning systems, to Hong Kong through a fictitious company, in conjunction with a second man, Wai Kay Victor Zee, 56, who is still at large in Hong Kong, and his company Premium Tech Systems Ltd.

A California man was indicted on charges he purchased atomic clocks from a Massachusetts company and illegally exported them to Hong Kong, the US attorney in Boston announced Thursday.

Yue, who was born in Hong Kong, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

Starting in December 2015, Yue, Zee, and Premium Tech Systems allegedly conspired to procure and export atomic clocks to Hong Kong by deceiving the manufacturer, according to the indictment. The government declined to name the company, except to say it is based in Beverly, Mass.

“To obtain the atomic clocks, Yue allegedly used a fictitious company, ‘Ecycle Tech International Ltd.,’ to purchase them by falsely representing to the U.S. seller that the atomic clocks would be used solely in the United States for cordless phone research and development,” the statement said.

Yue and Zee are charged with conspiracy to commit export violations, smuggling, and two counts of unlawful exports and attempted exports of US goods to Hong Kong.

If the men are convicted, the charges could add up to a maximum 30 years in prison and $1,250,000 in fines, according to the indictment.

Atomic clocks make navigating a spacecraft to distant locations, such as Mars, more autonomous by limiting the need for the ship to communicate with scientists on Earth, according to NASA.

This indictment comes as the federal government cracks down on what it says is rampant theft of intellectual property of US companies by companies and entities related to the Chinese government.

Last July, a federal judge in Wisconsin ordered Chinese wind-turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co. to pay $57.5 million to American Superconductor Inc. for stealing the company’s software that controls wind turbines, the Globe reported.

In August 2018, the Associated Press reported federal prosecutors were charging an engineer at General Electric’s upstate New York turbine manufacturing plant with stealing trade secrets from the company.

And American authorities in Belgium arrested and extradited a Chinese spy who allegedly attempted to steal trade secrets from US aviation and aerospace companies.

