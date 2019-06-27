Lisa Wieland will serve as Massport’s new chief executive

By a five-to-two vote, the Massport board of directors selected Wieland on Thursday over Brian Golden , the head of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

The Massachusetts Port Authority picked its port director, Lisa Wieland , to be its next chief executive, bypassing the other finalist, a white male member of the city’s power elite, for one of the most influential public-sector jobs in the state.

She has been held in high regard for the success that Massport’s cargo and cruise ship operations have enjoyed in recent years. The Conley freight terminal and the Flynn Cruiseport set records last year for volume and passengers, respectively.

Wieland worked as a Bain & Co. consultant before joining Massport 13 years ago and has earned the respect of peers in other cities during her four-year tenure as port director. She didn’t initially apply for the CEO job but was encouraged to do so by the headhunters during the search process.

The CEO job requires political acumen and operational skill. Tom Glynn, the previous chief executive, was a master of working the levers of power, in part through his years in top jobs at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Partners HealthCare. Glynn now runs a new Harvard affiliate set up to develop the university’s land in Allston.

John Pranckevicius, the chief financial officer, took over on an interim basis after Glynn left in November. He had been a contender for the permanent position but was not included among the finalists.

The chief executive takes over at a time when passenger growth at Logan International Airport, the agency’s flagship property, is rapidly rising as more airlines agree to land there, particularly international ones. Massport’s staff is bracing for nearly 48 million passengers a year by 2024, a 17 percent increase from last year.

The job responsibilities are far-ranging, covering land, air, and sea. In addition to Logan, Massport runs Hanscom Field in Bedford and Worcester Regional Airport, cargo and cruise terminals in South Boston and Charlestown, and owns large stretches of real estate on the booming South Boston Waterfront.

The job pays $360,000 a year, and the CEO will run an agency with a 1,300-person workforce and an annual budget of more than $900 million.

Logan Airport’s success in recent years has had its downsides: more car traffic and pollution in East Boston, most notably.

Representative Adrian Madaro, a Democrat from East Boston, said he plans to reach out to the new chief executive for a face-to-face meeting to discuss Logan Airport’s effects on the neighborhood.

“It’s a huge job,” Madaro said. “It’s critical I have a partner in the CEO of Massport who is not only [aware] of the impacts on the community but is willing to work with the community to offset those impacts.”

Chris Marchi, vice president of the local nonprofit Airport Impact Relief Inc., said he was disappointed that Massport board didn’t involve the community in the job search.

“We understand the CEO of Massport needs to serve many masters,” Marchi said. “Everybody knows they have to have a high degree of acumen and a great connection with the city’s business community. They have to grow the airport, that’s their job. But they also have to show they can collaborate with community stakeholders.”

Massport itself has also becoming increasingly involved in the debate over Boston’s ever-worsening traffic congestion, going so far as to ban Uber and Lyft from pickups and dropoffs during most of the day outside all Logan terminals, redirecting those many trips instead to a central location.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.