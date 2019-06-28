Long-vacant Kendall Square lot may finally be developed

BioMed bought the nearly-1-acre parcel — which today is a field of rocks inside a chain link fence — for $50.5 million last August, after the nonprofit Constellation Charitable Foundation finally abandoned plans for to create “a village of art” there. Now BioMed, a veteran Kendall developer that controls about 10 acres of buildings around the site, is pushing forward with construction plans.

BioMed Realty this week launched planning for what’s long been known as Constellation Center, the site of a never-built performing arts center amid the high-rise housing and biotech buildings that line Third Street.

A long-empty lot in the heart of red-hot Kendall Square could soon be put to use.

What it might build was the subject of an open house Thursday evening. The property is zoned for arts and cultural uses, and any plan would start with those, said Salvatore Zinno, BioMed’s vice president for development.

Attendees proposed a music venue and rehearsal space, a performing arts center, galleries, and more. Zinno said the company will review ideas and hold another open house later this summer, before unveiling a proposal for the site later this fall, probably after Cambridge’s municipal elections in November.

“You have to think about what form the arts and cultural uses would take before you figure out what you stack on top,” he said. “If the stars align, we’d look for a November or December time frame to come out with a broader proposal for the site.”

To be clear, whatever BioMed builds will probably be more than just an arts and cultural center. Kendall Square these days is home to some of the most valuable real estate on the East Coast, pricey apartments, and lab buildings that command $100 per square foot or more in rents. Buildings that neighbor Constellation Center reach as high as 250 feet.

BioMed’s proposal will probably also involve a tall building, with either lab or office space on its upper floors, Zinno said. But the height may depend, in part, on how much arts space there is on the lower floors.

“We want to hear what the community wants, what the best use is, and figure out what our ask needs to be,” he said.

BioMed also working on expanding the site. Eversource owns a gas transfer station next door, and BioMed has been talking with the utility about relocating the station elsewhere and buying that land. It’s a complicated project, Zinno said, but the plan would give Biomed 1.1 acres in all and key frontage on Third Street, with the chance to revamp a currently dead block on an otherwise lively stretch of one of Kendall’s major thoroughfares.

“That transfer station has been a thorn in the side since Kendall started developing in the mid-’90s,” Zinno said. “We have a few options [to relocate it]. That’s the last piece of the puzzle.”

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.