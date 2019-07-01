Facebook to ban census interference to allay count worries

The policy is among several changes Facebook announced in a report on its continuing civil rights audit, which is reviewing discrimination and biases on the social media platform. The study was conducted by civil liberties advocate Laura Murphy and Relman, Dane & Colfax PLLC, a law firm handling antidiscrimination issues. A final report is due next year.

Facing accusations that it hasn’t done enough to curb efforts aimed at discouraging minorities, Facebook said Sunday it’s developing a policy to be unveiled later this year that would prohibit distortions of census requirements, methods, or logistics in postings.

Facebook Inc. will ban content that misrepresents the 2020 US census in attempts to suppress participation by minority communities, the latest step by the social media company to quell criticism from civil rights advocates.

“An accurate census count is crucial to governments for functions like distributing federal funds and to businesses and researchers,” chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post. “That’s why we’re going to treat next year’s census like an election — with people, policies, and technology in place to protect against census interference.”

Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter Inc., and Google’s YouTube have come under fire for not doing enough to curb disinformation, hate speech, and terrorist propaganda. Facebook removed 2.2 billion fake accounts in the first quarter, and takes down 65 percent of hate speech content, the company has said.

Sandberg and other executives have been meeting with civil rights groups and politicians for months to discuss the audit in response to intense scrutiny in recent years for its content policies.

The company’s control over what users can share — and what they can’t — has been a key issue for those who believe Facebook has too much power. The company says it’s building a new oversight board that will review controversial decisions made by the company’s content moderators.

The company also said it has created a civil rights task force made up of top corporate executives, senior leaders, and other experts to address civil rights issues including concerns raised by outside groups. Sandberg will lead the task force.

Facebook released the report three days after the US Supreme Court halted the Trump administration’s plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, prompting President Trump to say he’ll explore trying to delay the survey that under law must be conducted next year.

Vanita Gupta, president and chief executive of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, applauded Facebook’s prioritization of the census and other policies announced in the audit.

“This long overdue civil rights audit shows that Facebook is making important progress to address its significant civil rights challenges,” Gupta said in a statement. “It is crucial that Facebook integrate antidiscrimination work into the DNA of the company and their products.”

Activists worry that states with large immigrant populations — such as Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas — could potentially lose out on federal funding, congressional districts, or votes in the Electoral College if minorities are under counted.

The US Census Bureau is working with tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft Corp. to combat misleading information related to the annual head count, the bureau said. The move followed independent investigations that found that Russian operatives seeking to influence the 2016 presidential election through social media heavily focused on blacks.

Facebook pledged to use “proactive detection technology” to identify content that may violate its census interference policy. The company is training its algorithms to check for misinformation, creating a team responsible for developing and rolling out new tools, and hiring a consultant to train employees to check census-related content, the report said.

In addition to the census policy, Facebook said it would ban ads that expressly encourage Americans not to vote. It’s also creating new search databases to track ads for housing, employment, and credit in response to reports and lawsuits accusing the social media company of allowing advertisers to discriminate against some users.

Facebook also said it’s considering other changes to its content review process including letting some of its reviewers specialize in hate speech rather than having to check potentially problematic posts against all of Facebook’s content policies. Currently, Facebook bans statements supporting white supremacy, white nationalism, and other hateful content related to race, ethnicity, and religion.

Civil rights groups have complained that posts condemning hate speech have been improperly removed, which the report blamed on internal tools mistaking them for posts that violated Facebook’s standards. Facebook said it’s updating the tools to “better highlight important context” to help make those decisions.