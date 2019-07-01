Tuesday’s business agenda

Understand the basics of developing credit as a business and how to use it to secure funding at an event hosted by business organization NCC Massachusetts. The class will review the relationship between funding and cash flow as well as the legal process behind securing credit. Tuesday, 7 to 8 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Fast friends

Accelerate the growth of your network at a “speed networking” session hosted by business event organizer NetworkNite. The event will offer a more efficient and effective take on networking. Tuesday, 8 to 10 p.m., W Boston Lounge, Marriott Hotel, 100 Stuart St., Boston. $26. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday, July 3

CLASS

Personal finance know-how

Brush up on personal finance concepts at an event hosted by financial education group National Campaign For Financial Literacy. The class will cover ways to increase cash flow and how to plan for retirement. Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Citizens Bank Building, 1200 Hancock St., Suite 304, Quincy. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PRESENTATION

Pitch perfect

Pitch your startup and get advice from fellow entrepreneurs at an event hosted by business network StartupBlink. Participants have the option of listening without actively making a pitch. Wednesday, 1 to 2 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Coffee club

Take a break from work and network or socialize at an event hosted by business networking group Arlington Entrepreneurs. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kickstand Cafe, 594 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. Tickets range from free to $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.