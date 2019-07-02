Delta Seeks to Take Some Sting Out of Long Coach-Class Flights

Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard are prepared to enter the sixth day of a strike over wages and health care benefits as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches. On Tuesday, the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents the 45 to 50 drivers on the island, submitted a new proposal based on the final offer made in May by Transit Connection Inc., the Florida-based contractor for the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority. The union’s proposal would match TCI’s proposed starting wage of $19.50 and increase the highest wage to $26.50 after eight years, with wages increasing on an annualized basis up to $27.50 over six years. Now, wages start at $16.50 an hour and top off at $23.50 an hour after 14 years of service, a salary that drivers say is unsustainable considering the wealthy island’s high cost of living. TCI had not responded to the union’s proposal as of Tuesday afternoon, said Steve MacDougall, an international representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union. In exchange for improving wages, MacDougall said, the union decided to compromise on health care benefits and accept the company’s final offer, which offered a family health insurance plan that would cost workers more than $2,000 a month. — ALLISON HAGAN

INTERNATIONAL

Lagarde nominated to head the European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde is set to swap the helm of the International Monetary Fund for that of the European Central Bank, becoming the first woman to run euro-area monetary policy just as the bloc’s economy appears to be in the need of stimulus. Lagarde, right, was nominated to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the ECB when his eight-year term ends on Oct. 31. European leaders turned to the 63-year old one-time lawyer and former French finance minister on Tuesday after hours of horse-trading in Brussels over a package of top EU jobs that included handing the presidency of the European Commission to German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. —BLOOMBERG

GOVERNMENT

Atlanta snuffs out smoking and vaping in bars, Airport, restaurants

One of the world’s busiest airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, had been one of the few US hubs where people can still smoke inside designated rooms. Not anymore. The Atlanta City Council approved on Monday a far-reaching ban on smoking and vaping in restaurants and bars — and Hartsfield Jackson. It covers cigarettes, cigars, and electronic cigarettes, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. If signed by the mayor, it would take effect on Jan. 2. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 2017 report that most busy US airports ban smoking in all indoor areas. Denver International Airport last year closed the last of its indoor smoking lounges. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AGRICULTURE

World’s leading cocoa producers want a bigger share of chocolate profits

Call it the chocolate cartel. The world’s leading cocoa producers, Ghana and Ivory Coast, are joining together in an attempt to raise the commodity’s price, a move government officials say will boost farmer incomes, reduce the incidence of child labor, and give West African farmers a more equitable cut of an estimated $100 billion in global chocolate profits. The controversial plan is expected to be the subject of a meeting Wednesday between industry representatives and political officials. As a start, the two-country cartel would set the minimum price for a ton of cocoa at $2,600, roughly 10 percent above the world price at the time of the announcement. — BLOOMBERG

OIL

extension of OPEC production cut gains more support

A more traditional cartel, OPEC, won the support Tuesday of other major oil producing nations to extend a production cut for another nine months in a bid to shore up prices at a time of waning demand. Member nations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday agreed to the extension. With strong backing from Russia, the biggest member of the non-OPEC group meeting Tuesday, the others unanimously approved the proposal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

German authorities fine Facebook over policing hate speech

German authorities say they have hit Facebook with a $2.3 million fine under a law designed to combat hate speech. The Federal Office for Justice said Tuesday that the social networking company had failed to meet transparency requirements for its handling of hate speech complaints. The agency said Facebook’s report for the first half of 2018 didn’t reflect the actual number of complaints about suspected illegal content, which in Germany includes anti-Semitic insults and material designed to incite hatred against persons or groups based on their religion or ethnicity. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Warren calls on former FDA chief to resign from Pfizer board

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Tuesday called on Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to resign from the board of Pfizer, saying his decision to join one of the country’s leading pharmaceutical companies “smacks of corruption.” Warren, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said in a public letter to Gottlieb that the revolving door between government and industry “makes the American people rightly cynical and distrustful about whether high-level Trump administration officials are working for them, or for their future corporate employers.” Pfizer is one of the nation’s largest drug makers, with such blockbuster products as Lipitor and billions of dollars in sales dependent on FDA decisions. In announcing Gottlieb’s election to its board — less than three months after he left the agency — Pfizer said: “Scott’s expertise in health care, public policy, and the industry will be an asset to our company and enable our shareholders to continue to benefit from a board representing a balance of experience, competencies, and perspectives.” — NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Delta to upgrade meals in coach on international flights

As airlines boost profits by packing more passengers into smaller spaces, lengthy international trips have become increasingly cramped and miserable. Delta Air Lines Inc. hopes a refreshing drink and a nicer dinner setting will help make up for that. Starting Nov. 5 in the coach class cabin of international trips of more than 6.5 hours, the Atlanta-based carrier will start off each flight offering coach passengers a peach and sparkling wine cocktail or bottled water, a hot towel for freshening up, and an updated menu for on-board meals. Food will be served on a small platter instead of a traditional tray, with a place mat. Dessert and coffee will be served separately. — BLOOMBERG

SOCIAL MEDIA

FBI says package at Facebook HQ was not dangerous

The FBI says a package that initially tested positive for sarin at a mail facility near Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., did not contain any dangerous substance. The FBI said in a statement Tuesday the agency and its law enforcement partners ‘‘thoroughly tested the items in question and determined them to be non-hazardous.’’ Authorities put the site under quarantine Monday. Four buildings were evacuated. The suspicious package was delivered around 11 a.m. to one of the company’s mail rooms. — ASSOCIATED PRESS