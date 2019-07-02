They turned down a room ‘upgrade’ that fell short and are fighting to get their money back

“It looked dark and gloomy,” said Julius. “Everything in it seemed worn out and uninviting.”

But that’s not what happened. The Brittos, experienced travelers, were taken aback when they first glimpsed their vacation home.

As Julius and Sandra Britto approached the door of the villa they had rented at a fancy resort on a Caribbean island, the butler paused to tell them to close their eyes before going in, like they were about to get the thrill of a lifetime.

Worse, there was no direct view of the beautiful blue ocean they craved. Instead, their view was partially obstructed by the shingled roof on a pizzeria, next to booths for sailing and scuba diving equipment.

“This is not what we expected,” Julius told the butler after a few awkward moments. “We don’t want it.”

The Brittos had spent $6,500 to upgrade to this villa, which they had imagined would be as perfect as the ones pictured on the website of the Sandals resort.

“One look and we wanted out,” Julius, 69, of Rochester (near New Bedford), said when I visited the couple.

They refused to stay in the villa, returning to their original room with a balcony overlooking the ocean. But they were charged extra anyway, since they had paid in advance, before seeing the “upgraded” villa. And they’ve been fighting for months to get their money back.

At the time they viewed the villa, the Brittos were already guests of the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort, one of about 15 gated resorts Sandals operates on tropical islands. The resorts cater to couples willing to pay top dollar to kick back and relax in the sun for a lump-sum price that includes food, drinks, and most activities.

The Brittos first stayed at a Sandals resort in 2018, when they enjoyed 10 days on Antigua. But for this year’s vacation they wanted to hop over to St. Lucia, which is bigger and features a couple of golf courses.

They originally booked for Feb. 27 through March 8 in a room on the top floor of a four-story building. The cost was $8,500. But in January they decided to upgrade to a more expensive villa, one that promised more privacy, more luxury. They paid for it in advance with a credit card.

The Brittos couldn’t get into the villa until March 1 because it wasn’t available, so for the first couple of days of their vacation they remained in the four-story building.

But after seeing the villa they decided to stay put.

“We weren’t rude about it, but we said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks; we’ll stay where we are,’ ” said Julius, a retired federal probation officer and senior home-care business owner. “The villa they showed us really didn’t match the pictures we saw on the website.”

The butler warned the Brittos that no refund would be forthcoming.

The couple nodded in acknowledgment, while making it clear they wouldn’t be unpacking their bags.

For the next eight days, the Brittos spent long, soothing hours sitting on the balcony of their original room, taking in the sun and watching the sailboats dotting the horizon. They also went to the beach, sailed, golfed, dined in style, listened to live jazz, and generally had a ball.

“We were determined not to let our vacation get ruined,” Julius said.

On the day before they left, a Sandals representative presented them with a two-paragraph paper to sign, stating they would not seek a refund. The Brittos politely (and wisely) declined to sign it. Eventually, Julius got a phone call from a Sandals manager at the corporate office in Miami.

The manager listened to Julius for a few minutes before cutting him off: “We don’t do refunds.”

To me, the Brittos had a pretty good argument for a refund, based on the fact they never accepted the offered villa. And Sandals, by allowing the couple to go back to their original accommodations, acknowledged the Brittos’s refusal to accept the upgrade.

A deal requires an exchange between two parties, usually money exchanged for goods or services. Here there was no exchange, no deal. The Brittos declined. That’s a legalistic view. From a business point of view, Sandals might well have considered it wise to go along with the wishes of a repeat customer.

I contacted Sandals on behalf of the Brittos. A spokeswoman got back to me to say Sandals had every right to refuse a refund (“we followed all normal protocols”) but had decided to give the Brittos a refund as “a good-will gesture.”

Good move, Sandals.

* * *

Three “huzzahs” (to quote a popular Colonial Boston expression) for Capital Construction of Dorchester. Last year, it replaced a damaged gutter on Natasha Seaman’s Victorian house in Jamaica Plain. But the new gutter chronically brimmed with standing water, making it almost certain that it would leak into the house at some point.

For months, Seaman tried to get Capital to fix it, but after a while the company stopped responding to her e-mails.

After I wrote about it last month, Capital quickly got the gutter working properly and promised to make sure it remains that way.

Huzzah, huzzah, huzzah.

* * *

Last week, I wrote about Jeff Socolow, whose family owns a seaside rental property in Gloucester. Back in February, Socolow paid $3,825 in cash for a large new awning to be fabricated and installed over the fabulous, large deck on the house.

But month after month, Atlantic Awning served up excuses, like bad weather, for failing to complete the job. Socolow was so desperate to get the awning up before his first renters arrived on June 29 that he circumvented Atlantic to deal directly with the manufacturer.

On Thursday, Atlantic belatedly finished the job, with two days to spare. In a note to me, Socolow wrote: “Epilogue: Summer is saved.”

Huzzah, again.

Sean P. Murphy can be reached at smurphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.