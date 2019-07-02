Trump says he will nominate former campaign adviser, researcher to reshape Fed

Shelton is a conservative scholar and former adviser to the Trump campaign who told the Washington Post last month that she thinks interest rates should be cut ‘‘as fast as possible.’’ Waller is an economist who currently serves as director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He has not spoken much publicly, but his boss, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, was the only member of the Fed’s policy setting committee to vote for an interest rate cut in June.

WASHINGTON — President Trump plans to nominate Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to fill the two remaining seats on the Federal Reserve board of governors, the latest push in Trump’s effort to get the central bank to lower interest rates ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump has lashed out at the Fed for months, claiming the central bank is harming the economy ahead of the 2020 election by keeping interest rates high. Fed leaders have ignored Trump, saying they are doing what is best for the country by raising rates last year and holding them steady this year.

Trump’s past four nominees for the Fed board failed to get through the Senate confirmation process.

‘‘I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Christopher Waller, Ph. D., Executive VP and Director of Research, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri, to be on the board of the Federal Reserve,’’ Trump tweeted Tuesday, adding in another tweet that he also plans to nominate Shelton.

Trump appointed Shelton US executive director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development early in his tenure, a position that required Senate confirmation. Shelton’s Fed nomination could potentially move faster since she has been vetted before. She holds a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Utah and worked for many years for the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

She has been a strong proponent of returning the United States to the gold standard, which the nation abandoned years ago and many economists think would be a mistake. During the crisis, she criticized the Fed for cutting interest rates to zero and doing so much to stimulate the economy, but now she is in favor of lower rates.

‘‘I would lower rates as fast, as efficiently, as expeditiously as possible,’’ Shelton said in an interview last month. ‘‘The goal is still job creation even though it’s low employment.’’

Waller received his Ph.D. in economics from Washington State University and is considered a more typical candidate for a Fed job, given his many years as an economics professor and researcher at the central bank.

‘‘Waller seems like he’s a perfectly fine candidate. I don’t see anything glaringly wrong with him,’’ said Tim Duy, a University of Oregon professor and author of the ‘‘Fed Watch’’ blog. ‘‘Judy Shelton is more complex. She was adamantly against interest rates at zero during the recession a decade ago, and now she’s for low rates like Trump.’’

Trump appointed four of the five current Fed governors, including Chairman Jerome Powell, but the president has said he regrets that choice and has looked into demoting Powell, a move that would be legally questionable and likely to cause uproar in financial markets. Business leaders and investors believe the Fed must be independent from politics in order to make the best decisions for the long-term health of the economy, not the short-term desires of the White House.

Although many presidents have wanted lower interest rates ahead of their reelection, no one since Reagan has so overtly pressured a Fed leader to slash rates.

Interest rates are low by historical standards, but they are at the highest level since the financial crisis. Fed leaders argue that the economy is healthy and does not need extra stimulus from ultralow interest rates, but Trump blames the Fed for any problems in the economy or markets.

Bullard said the White House had ‘‘exploratory discussions’’ with him about being a Trump nominee, but he declined, preferring to stay in his current role, which pays substantially more. The Fed is made up of a seven-member board of governors who are nominated by the president and sit in Washington and 12 regional bank presidents, such as Bullard, who sit throughout the country and are appointed by boards in their regions.