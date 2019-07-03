Meet professionals

Accumulate a network for referral business at this meet-and-greet put on by business organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., 125 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Mental well-being

Wrap your mind around techniques for maintaining good mental health while dealing with the stresses of modern professional life at this panel series hosted by BostonSpeaks. Participants will learn how to manage their psychological well-being while setting goals for improvement. Network with other professionals over breakfast. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., 50 Milk Street, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Saturday

WORKSHOP

Hash out a marijuana brand

Identify and refine a brand for your cannabis enterprise at this intensive workshop for people getting into the marijuana business hosted by marketing agency Ladyjane Branding. Participants will learn how to develop a brand identity and rehearse their elevator pitch. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Boxborough Regency Hotel, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. $299. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

