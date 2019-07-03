Dubai firm pays $7.5M for cancelling Six Flags park plans

A Dubai firm said Tuesday it will pay $7.5 million to Six Flags after abandoning plans to build a version of the US amusement park in the United Arab Emirates amid a slowdown in the economy. DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said it agreed with Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp. to pay the amount as ‘‘a right of first refusal.’’ In February, DXB Entertainments announced it was canceling plans to build the $454 million Six Flags, citing financing constraints. The company, which owns other theme parks in Dubai, posted a first quarter net loss of $59 million and visits were down 11 percent. DXB Entertainments is majority-owned by Meraas Holding, a development company owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Judge orders contractor to pay $1 million for forcing children to pick pecans

A judge has ordered a contractor with ties to a polygamous group on the Utah-Arizona border to pay more than $1 million in back wages to children who prosecutors say were forced to pick pecans from 2008-2013. US District Judge Tena Campbell ruled Tuesday based on the Department of Labor’s determination that 104 workers were eligible for back pay from Paragon Contractors, which demonstrated a ‘‘clear pattern of oppressive child labor’’ that violated a 2007 agreement to stop the practice. The ruling is the latest development in a long-running case. Labor officials say the majority of the children worked an average of six days a week and about three months each year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LITIGATION

Federal judge said he will reduce Roundup verdict

A federal judge said he’ll probably reduce — but not throw out entirely — an $80 million jury verdict against Bayer AG in the second case to go to trial over claims the company’s Roundup herbicide causes cancer. US District Judge Vince Chhabria said at a hearing Tuesday in San Francisco that part of the damages awarded to a California man for his pain and suffering may have been miscalculated and that the $75 million portion of the verdict intended to punish the company may be too high. Punitive damages aren’t supposed to be more than nine times bigger than compensatory damages, he said, citing past court decisions. — BLOOMBERG

CYBERSECURITY

Broadcom in talks to buy Symantec

Broadcom Inc. is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Broadcom, which seeks a further expansion into the more profitable software business, could reach an agreement to buy the Mountain View, Calif.-based company within weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No deal has been finalized and the talks could fall through, the people said. The deal would mark Broadcom’s second big bet in software, following its $18 billion takeover last year of CA Technologies. — BLOOMBERG

LIQUOR

Firewater and flames: 45,000 barrels of whiskey destroyed

A fire at a Jim Beam bourbon facility in Kentucky destroyed about 45,000 barrels, potentially causing hundreds of millions of dollars of lost spirits. The alcohol that went up in flames was “relatively young whiskey,” a spokesman for parent company Beam Suntory said in an e-mail. “Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers.” The company did not specify a financial loss; no one was hurt. Jim Beam operates 126 warehouses in Kentucky that hold approximately 3.3 million barrels, meaning the loss represents about 1.4 percent of its product in the state. — BLOOMBERG

BANKING

Santander sued after reneging to hire investment banker as CEO

Ex-UBS Group AG investment banking head Andrea Orcel is suing Banco Santander SA for about $113 million after the Spanish bank reneged on an agreement to hire him as chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter. Orcel has filed a suit for fulfillment of contract, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. The amount is about double what Santander had balked at paying to compensate him for unpaid bonuses from UBS in the surprise decision to drop its offer to hire him. A Santander spokesman declined to comment. — BLOOMBERG

recreation

The backyard pool no longer making the big splash

A backyard barbecue with friends, family, and a swimming pool is a quintessential July 4th celebration. Yet that may be changing. Residential pool construction activity sank this year and demand for the amenity is far from pre-recession levels. US pool repair and construction activity dipped 4.6 percent this year, according to property data provider BuildFax. The pool industry, like housing, took a deep dive during the crisis. In 2008, about 129,000 pools were constructed and that figure sank to 54,000 in 2009. The market is far from full recovery with only 75,000 new pools in 2017, according to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. The decision to build a pool is a big financial investment for a homeowner, with an average cost of nearly $40,000. — BLOOMBERG

Autos

French police raid Renault’s headquarters as part of Ghosn probe

French police were searching Renault’s headquarters on Wednesday as part of a misconduct investigation into Carlos Ghosn, the automaker’s former chief executive. Renault confirmed the raid was taking place in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris. The raid was linked to an investigation into the financing of Ghosn’s marriage reception at the Chateau of Versailles. Renault has referred information to prosecutors that Ghosn (right), who headed the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi car alliance and who was arrested by Japanese authorities last year on suspicion of financial misconduct, may have misused company money to finance a lavish Marie Antoinette-themed party at Versailles in 2016 to celebrate his second marriage. — NEW YORK TIMES

Economy

Companies added just 102,000 jobs in June

US companies added just 102,000 jobs in June, a possible turning point that could signal a coming increase in the unemployment rate. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday the meager gains — after just 41,000 jobs were added in May — indicate a slowdown in the economy. The job growth of the past two months has not been substantial enough to keep pace with population growth, potentially indicating that the unemployment rate of 3.6 percent could rise, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. — ASSOCIATED PRESS