Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp having connectivity issues for some users

Facebook Inc. said its applications, including the main social media service and Instagram photo-sharing app, were experiencing connectivity issues on Wednesday morning.

“We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. The company didn’t elaborate on the reason.

Tracking website Downdetector.com showed Instagram has been having issues since 8:45 a.m. in New York, while Facebook has been having issues since 8:04 a.m. The WhatsApp messaging service has been having issues since 9:58 a.m., Downdetector showed.