AT&T-Nexstar dispute leaves viewers in dark
LOS ANGELES — AT&T Inc. and Nexstar Media Group were having a war of words after more than 120 television stations — including local affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX — were blacked out in 97 markets across the United States on the Fourth of July holiday.
Nexstar said that AT&T’s DirecTV dropped the stations after it declined an offer to extend their earlier distribution agreement to Aug. 2 as the two companies negotiate a new pact.
AT&T said it was Nexstar that ended the service, even after it offered more money.
“Nexstar simply said no and chose to remove them instead,” AT&T said on its website. “By doing so, Nexstar has put you in the center of its negotiations.”
Advertisement
The dispute comes as pay-TV providers suffer some of the steepest subscriber losses. Nexstar said the development on Thursday was unusual, adding it hasn’t had a major service disruption due to a distribution agreement in its 23 years. Nexstar said it was eager for a deal with DirecTV, while AT&T said these types of disputes are often “resolved quickly.”