AT&T-Nexstar dispute leaves viewers in dark

LOS ANGELES — AT&T Inc. and Nexstar Media Group were having a war of words after more than 120 television stations — including local affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX — were blacked out in 97 markets across the United States on the Fourth of July holiday.

Nexstar said that AT&T’s DirecTV dropped the stations after it declined an offer to extend their earlier distribution agreement to Aug. 2 as the two companies negotiate a new pact.

AT&T said it was Nexstar that ended the service, even after it offered more money.