Takeda, already a giant in Mass. biopharma, plans a bigger footprint

Takeda, which had previously said that it would move its US headquarters from suburban Chicago to Massachusetts, says all 1,000 of its employees remaining on the Deerfield, Ill., campus will leave by year’s end.

Six months ago, Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. closed a blockbuster $62 billion deal to buy Shire, promptly becoming the biggest life-sciences employer in Massachusetts. It inherited some 3,000 Shire workers in the state, mostly in Lexington and Cambridge, and now has a head count of about 5,000.

Some are expected to move to Massachusetts, where Takeda has 400 vacancies, said Katie Joyce, who heads US communications for the Japanese company and used to work for Shire. It’s too early to say what the head count in the state will ultimately total, she said, because staffs are still being combined.

Advertisement

But “we will have more than 5,000 people,” she said Monday at Takeda’s building at 75 Sidney St. in Cambridge. “We’re hesitant to put a hard number on it until we have a little bit more firmness.”

Regardless, Takeda — founded in 1781 by a seller of traditional Japanese and Chinese herbal medicines, it’s the largest pharmaceutical company in Asia — has already vaulted past Sanofi to become the biggest biopharma employer in Massachusetts.

Sanofi, the French drug giant, has 4,800 employees in the state, according to a report in August by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, the lobbying group’s most recent industry snapshot. (A Sanofi spokesman said he did not have updated figures.)

The biggest Massachusetts-based drug maker by head count is Biogen, with 2,500 employees, said David Caouette, a spokesman for the Cambridge company.

Takeda, with about 50,000 employees worldwide, found Shire attractive partly because the companies had complementary specialties. Shire, headquartered in Ireland, was best known for its lucrative treatments for rare diseases and had a robust business in plasma-derived therapies. Takeda’s specialties included cancer-fighting treatments.

Advertisement

The acquisition promptly boosted Takeda’s total global marketed products from four to 14, including Vyvanse, a blockbuster medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The merger also gave Takeda a pipeline of potential gene- therapy medicines, a cutting-edge and lucrative field in which Shire had made more progress than the Japanese company.

Takeda and Shire weren’t perfectly complementary, of course. Both worked on developing treatments for digestive and neurological disorders, so executives have needed to make sure employees don’t duplicate one another’s roles.

But Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda’s global vaccine business unit, which has been based in Cambridge for about three years, said he was pleased with how smoothly the merger has proceeded.

“I think it’s gone very, very well, given the complexity of the integration and the addition of significant new parts of the business that we didn’t have before,” he said.

Takeda has been eager to raise its profile in the United States, the world’s most profitable drug market, as Japan has become less hospitable to pharmaceutical companies. Japan has a shrinking population, and its government is pressuring drug makers to limit or cut prices of blockbuster medicines.

The combined company will occupy more than 2.5 million square feet in 20 buildings in Belmont, Cambridge, Lexington, and North Reading.

Among the notable properties Takeda is leasing is 500 Kendall, which used to house Sanofi Genzyme. Shire leased the building in 2016 and was renovating it when Takeda bought Shire.

Advertisement

In another measure of Takeda’s growing footprint in Massachusetts, six members of its 20-member executive leadership team will be based in the state, overseeing units such as oncology, vaccines, and research and development.

Takeda is one of a wave of foreign drug makers that have put their US headquarters in Massachusetts, lured by world-class universities, renowned teaching hospitals, venture capitalists, and serial entrepreneurs. A year ago, the French drug maker Ipsen, which had a presence in Cambridge, announced it was moving its US headquarters from New Jersey to Kendall Square.

Ipsen’s workforce in Cambridge has risen to 300 from 100 since then, and it expects to add another 50 employees by the end of the year, said Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, chief business officer.

If the Takeda-Shire merger succeeds, it will be a considerable achievement, not least because dissident Takeda shareholders sought to derail it. They argued the company would no longer be Japanese and were worried about the financial risk of added debt, plus the impact on earnings and the company’s dividend.

Joyce, who spent four years as a Shire spokeswoman before Takeda bought the firm, said employees in Massachusetts have needed to make adjustments working for a company based in Japan.

For one thing, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Cambridge. When she awakens, Joyce often has e-mails awaiting her from colleagues who have just finished their workdays halfway around the world.

Takeda’s Massachusetts employees have also noticed different customs when they meet co-workers from Japan. Like other Japanese executives, employees from Takeda’s global headquarters are apt to share gifts to show their appreciation, including Japanese chocolate. When an employee from Japan offers a business card, he or she invariably presents it with two hands.

Advertisement

“I feel like it’s an amazing opportunity to learn about a global business,” Joyce said of life after the merger. “It’s a great, great experience.”

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com.