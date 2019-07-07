Up your web game

Find out how to improve your website’s performance at a Google Analytics training for beginners from digital branding company Bounteous. Participants will learn the basics of analytics and how it can be used to better understand an audience. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Center for Adult Education, 122 Arlington St., Boston. $499. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Podcast like a pro

Learn the fundamentals of podcasting with Ina Coveney, producer of the “Trailblazing OUT of Corporate Life” podcast, at an event hosted by Staples Studios. Attendees will be introduced to the tools used to record, edit, and publish podcasts, and how to structure stories. Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, July 9

WORKSHOP

Get the gig

Discover if your small business could get a federal government contract at this workshop hosted by consulting firm M3 Government Services. Have your business evaluated to see if it qualifies and learn how to work with government agencies. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Boston/Waltham, 450 Totten Pond Rd. $599.99 or $299.99 for veteran-owned businesses. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SOCIAL EVENT

Make connections over drinks

Relax and chat with like-minded professionals at an after-hours event at the Boston Tea Party Museum hosted by the Boston Young Professionals Association. Free appetizers while you mingle on the museum’s dock-side patio. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 10

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn about investing in real estate as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth Monthly Series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave.,, building 3 student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Socialize with startup entrepreneurs

Let your hair down with members of Boston’s startup community at this mixer hosted by Coalition Boston. Participants will get to network with other professionals while enjoying complimentary beer, wine, and snacks. Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Coalition Boston, 68 Harrison Ave., 6th floor. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, July 11

CLASS

Expand your toolkit

Learn how to create visuals for your business using an affordable alternative to Adobe Photoshop and Indesign. Students will learn how to use Canva, an online platform, to create images for presentations and social media. Thursday, 2:30 to 4 p.m., The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PRESENTATION

Empowerment in the workplace

Hear a speech by Ciara Gogan on how women can regain power in the workplace and network with other businesswomen at an event by Innovation Women. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers, MA. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, July 12

PANEL

Choose your path

Hear two veterans of Boston Consulting Group share their life stories and give advice to those considering the consulting path at an event hosted by the German-American Business Council of Boston. There will be a Q&A session. Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SAP America Inc., 53 State St., 16th Floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

