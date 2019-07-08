Tuesday, July 9 WORKSHOP Get Googled

Learn how to take advantage of Google’s search engine to promote your business at this event by District Hall. Local ad executive Bryan Caplan will teach participants how to optimize their website to appear higher in search results, list their business with Google, and use the company’s ad services. Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Up your tech game

Listen to a panel of experts discuss the ins and outs of hiring developers and programmers at a talk organized by entrepreneurial education non-profit The Capital Network. The panel will cover identifying and vetting applicants, as well as how to hire and manage overseas contractors. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. LearnLaunch, 281 Summer St., 2nd floor, Boston. $25 to $40. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 10

CLASS

Put the word out

Polish your PR and marketing skills at a workshop hosted by the Boston University College of Communications. Attendees will learn how to improve their writing, use AP style, utilize social media, and practice their pitches with BU faculty and a PR professional. Wednesday, 5:45 to 8 p.m. Boston University College of Communications, Room 209, 640 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. $15 to $65. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORK

Connect over good food

Build relationships with other professionals while enjoying free appetizers at a family-owned North End restaurant at this get-together from Mass Connections/Greater Boston Networking. Business casual dress. $1 per hour validated parking available. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m. Spagnuolo’s Restaurant, 240 Hanover St., Boston. $6. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

