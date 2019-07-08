Developer wants to turn Seaport warehouse site into office and research space

A long-planned project in the outer reaches of the Seaport District could soon be moving forward.

An arm of the major downtown developer Millennium Partners on Monday told city officials that it wants to build 900,000 square feet of office and research space on the site of an old warehouse and truck parking lot on Northern Avenue.

The project, led by Millennium’s Cargo Ventures affiliate, would be among the largest projects in a wave of development in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park, but it would be smaller than the 2 million-square-foot campus Cargo Ventures once envisioned there. The more ambitious plans were scuttled last year after negotiations to relocate a neighboring seafood wholesaler fell through.