Thursday, July 11 TECH TRAINING Get tagged in

Find out how to use Google Tag Manager to improve your website at this full-day training from digital branding company Bounteous. Learn how to use tags to track online activity and optimize your website. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 122 Arlington St., Boston. $799. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Explore entering business

Consider whether a career as an entrepreneur or small business owner is right for you at this info session hosted by the Center for Women & Enterprise. Participants will engage in exercises to determine if they should make the leap, and learn the highs and lows of self-employment. Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m., CWE Eastern MA, 24 School St., seventh floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Connect at warp speed

Build professional relationships rapidly at this speed-networking event by Network After Work. Attendees will participate in a series of roundtable discussions, followed by a social mixer. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Industrious-Seaport, 22 Boston Wharf Road, seventh floor, Boston. $16.58 to $102.58. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SOCIAL EVENT

Get your grind on

Bring your laptop, drink free coffee, and get work done with other community members at this “coworking night” by The Village Works. Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., The Village Works, 202 Washington St., Brookline. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.