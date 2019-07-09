Cisco to buy Maynard firm for $2.6 billion

Acacia’s products are used to increase the speed and capacity of switches that send and receive data over fiber-optic networks. After its founding in 2009, the company’s sales rose steadily as telecom companies built out their light-based fiber networks to handle the surge in data created by Internet and corporate data traffic.

Cisco’s $70-a-share offer marked a 46 percent premium to Acacia’s closing price on Monday. But Acacia is selling for 40 percent less than its peak price of $123 in September 2016.

Acacia Communications Inc. said Tuesday that it would be acquired by networking giant Cisco Systems Inc., a $2.6 billion deal that will end the Maynard-based company’s bumpy ride since going public three years ago.

Advertisement

A spike in sales to China pushed Acacia’s revenue to a peak of $478 million in 2016, the year it went public, but revenue dropped more than 19 percent in 2017 as China’s buying binge ended. Acacia was dealt a painful blow in April 2018 when the US government banned sales to China’s ZTE Corp. for violating terms of an export-sanctions settlement. ZTE accounted for about a third of Acacia’s revenue at the time.

The ban was lifted in July, but the damage was done, with Acacia’s revenue falling another 12 percent in 2018.

Cisco stepped forward with its offer after Acacia’s sales rebounded in the first quarter thanks to new products. The San Jose, Calif.-based company will fold Acacia into its networking and security business. Acacia has about 400 employees, the majority of whom work in Massachusetts. Both companies said it was too soon to comment on how the deal would affect the number of jobs at Acacia.

Cisco had 37,800 employees at year-end and annual revenue of $49.3 billion. It is known for swallowing up smaller companies to add new technology and service capabilities. Acacia is Cisco’s largest acquisition since it bought AppDynamics for $3.7 billion in 2017.

Advertisement

Acacia was the second startup for cofounders Benny P. Mikkelsen, Acacia’s chief technology officer, and vice presidents Christian J. Rasmussen and Mehrdad Givehchi. They also started Mintera Corp., an Acton-based company that was acquired in 2010. Murugesan “Raj” Shanmugaraj, Acacia’s CEO since 2010, previously was vice president of business development in the optical networking division of Alcatel-Lucent USA.

Massachusetts is fertile breeding ground for startups in the communications and technology sectors. Some, like Akamai Technologies Inc., become dominant players in their field. Others, like Sycamore Networks Inc., whose market value peaked at almost $45 billion in 2000, stumble and fade away.

Many more get gobbled up by bigger companies. In the past five years, there have been 1,288 acquisitions of Massachusetts-based tech and communications companies with a total value of nearly $124 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

You can reach me at larry.edelman@globe.com and follow me on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.